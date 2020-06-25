3110 Henderson Walk

Amenities
Gorgeous, sun filled, and spacious 4-sided brick home in sought after subdivision & Lakeside school district. Convenient location. Close to shopping, I-85, 285, CDC, Emory, and Mercer. Updated kitchen w/granite counters. Updated bathrooms. Huge family room w/ dual gas & wood burning fire place, separate living room & formal dining room. Hardwoods throughout main. Fairly new triexta carpet on upper level. Fresh exterior paint. Large master suite w/trey ceiling & walk-in closet. Deluxe crown molding throughout home. Separate two-car garage. Don't let this jewel slip by you...GREAT DEAL.
