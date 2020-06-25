All apartments in Tucker
3110 Henderson Walk
3110 Henderson Walk

3110 Henderson Walk · No Longer Available
Location

3110 Henderson Walk, Tucker, GA 30340

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous, sun filled, and spacious 4-sided brick home in sought after subdivision & Lakeside school district. Convenient location. Close to shopping, I-85, 285, CDC, Emory, and Mercer. Updated kitchen w/granite counters. Updated bathrooms. Huge family room w/ dual gas & wood burning fire place, separate living room & formal dining room. Hardwoods throughout main. Fairly new triexta carpet on upper level. Fresh exterior paint. Large master suite w/trey ceiling & walk-in closet. Deluxe crown molding throughout home. Separate two-car garage. Don't let this jewel slip by you...GREAT DEAL.

Listing Courtesy Of Solutions First Realty LLC

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3110 Henderson Walk have any available units?
3110 Henderson Walk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tucker, GA.
How much is rent in Tucker, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucker Rent Report.
What amenities does 3110 Henderson Walk have?
Some of 3110 Henderson Walk's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3110 Henderson Walk currently offering any rent specials?
3110 Henderson Walk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3110 Henderson Walk pet-friendly?
Yes, 3110 Henderson Walk is pet friendly.
Does 3110 Henderson Walk offer parking?
Yes, 3110 Henderson Walk offers parking.
Does 3110 Henderson Walk have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3110 Henderson Walk does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3110 Henderson Walk have a pool?
No, 3110 Henderson Walk does not have a pool.
Does 3110 Henderson Walk have accessible units?
No, 3110 Henderson Walk does not have accessible units.
Does 3110 Henderson Walk have units with dishwashers?
No, 3110 Henderson Walk does not have units with dishwashers.
