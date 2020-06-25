2797 Smithsonia Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking range

AWESOME LOCATION IN HOT IN-TOWN CABBAGETOWN / REYNOLDSTOWN!!!



Walk through video Click here>https://youtu.be/45Jom_zP3dg



- Single level Duplex Apartment



- 1 Bedroom



- 1 Full bath



- BEST DEAL in the area



- Living Room and Bedroom have hardwood floors and crown molding



- Kitchen and bath are tiled



- Gas range



- Fridge



- Includes side by side washer / dryer



- This cottage apartment only has one shared wall



- More like a house than an apartment



- Front porch and your own quaint fenced backyard



- Parking is On Street



- Utilities (water/sewer, electricity, gas, and trash) are NOT included



- Cats and small dogs may be permitted (w/pet fee, max. 2 pets) with management approval, prior to lease signing



- Application Fee is $45 per occupant over age 18



- Apply online at www.atlanda.com



**No Housing Vouchers Accepted**



TO QUALIFY:



- Household monthly income should be more than 3 times monthly rent



- All adult occupants' rental history should be good (no evictions or dispossessory actions in the past 5 years)



- A full credit report will be pulled as well as a criminal/civil records check



Contact us to schedule a showing.