All apartments in Tucker
Find more places like 2797 Smithsonia Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tucker, GA
/
2797 Smithsonia Way
Last updated March 26 2019 at 10:53 PM

2797 Smithsonia Way

2797 Smithsonia Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tucker
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2797 Smithsonia Way, Tucker, GA 30084

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AWESOME LOCATION IN HOT IN-TOWN CABBAGETOWN / REYNOLDSTOWN!!!

Walk through video Click here>https://youtu.be/45Jom_zP3dg

- Single level Duplex Apartment

- 1 Bedroom

- 1 Full bath

- BEST DEAL in the area

- Living Room and Bedroom have hardwood floors and crown molding

- Kitchen and bath are tiled

- Gas range

- Fridge

- Includes side by side washer / dryer

- This cottage apartment only has one shared wall

- More like a house than an apartment

- Front porch and your own quaint fenced backyard

- Parking is On Street

- Utilities (water/sewer, electricity, gas, and trash) are NOT included

- Cats and small dogs may be permitted (w/pet fee, max. 2 pets) with management approval, prior to lease signing

- Application Fee is $45 per occupant over age 18

- Apply online at www.atlanda.com

**No Housing Vouchers Accepted**

TO QUALIFY:

- Household monthly income should be more than 3 times monthly rent

- All adult occupants' rental history should be good (no evictions or dispossessory actions in the past 5 years)

- A full credit report will be pulled as well as a criminal/civil records check

- All information is deemed reliable, but is not guaranteed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2797 Smithsonia Way have any available units?
2797 Smithsonia Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tucker, GA.
How much is rent in Tucker, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucker Rent Report.
What amenities does 2797 Smithsonia Way have?
Some of 2797 Smithsonia Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2797 Smithsonia Way currently offering any rent specials?
2797 Smithsonia Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2797 Smithsonia Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2797 Smithsonia Way is pet friendly.
Does 2797 Smithsonia Way offer parking?
Yes, 2797 Smithsonia Way offers parking.
Does 2797 Smithsonia Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2797 Smithsonia Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2797 Smithsonia Way have a pool?
No, 2797 Smithsonia Way does not have a pool.
Does 2797 Smithsonia Way have accessible units?
No, 2797 Smithsonia Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2797 Smithsonia Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2797 Smithsonia Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Estuary
3450 Evans Rd
Tucker, GA 30341
Arium Station 29
2334 Fuller Way
Tucker, GA 30084
Five Oaks Apartments
1200 Montreal Rd
Tucker, GA 30084
Somerset At The Crossings
100 Summerwalk Pkwy
Tucker, GA 30084
Green Park
2037 Weems Rd
Tucker, GA 30084

Similar Pages

Tucker 1 BedroomsTucker 2 Bedrooms
Tucker Apartments with GymTucker Apartments with Pool
Tucker Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GA
North Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northlake

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College