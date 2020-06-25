2797 Smithsonia Way

Amenities
AWESOME LOCATION IN HOT IN-TOWN CABBAGETOWN / REYNOLDSTOWN!!!
Walk through video Click here>https://youtu.be/45Jom_zP3dg
- Single level Duplex Apartment
- 1 Bedroom
- 1 Full bath
- BEST DEAL in the area
- Living Room and Bedroom have hardwood floors and crown molding
- Kitchen and bath are tiled
- Gas range
- Fridge
- Includes side by side washer / dryer
- This cottage apartment only has one shared wall
- More like a house than an apartment
- Front porch and your own quaint fenced backyard
- Parking is On Street
- Utilities (water/sewer, electricity, gas, and trash) are NOT included
- Cats and small dogs may be permitted (w/pet fee, max. 2 pets) with management approval, prior to lease signing
- Application Fee is $45 per occupant over age 18
- Apply online at www.atlanda.com
**No Housing Vouchers Accepted**
TO QUALIFY:
- Household monthly income should be more than 3 times monthly rent
- All adult occupants' rental history should be good (no evictions or dispossessory actions in the past 5 years)
- A full credit report will be pulled as well as a criminal/civil records check
- All information is deemed reliable, but is not guaranteed
Contact us to schedule a showing.