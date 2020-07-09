2776 Smithsonia Way

Amenities
Prime Tucker location!
Spacious ranch with hardwood floors thru-out
3 bedroom 2 bath
Largel living room and den with large Hearth
Wood burining stone fire place
Fenced private back yard
2 car carport
Upgraded bathrooms and kitchen
level lot
French doors open to concrete patio
style Atrium in the front
New furnace 2014. New 50 Gallon Water heater 2015. Nice large fenced back yard. Washer & dryer remain
Highly desired neighberhood
Interior Gleaming Features: Hardwood Floors, High-Speed Internet Available,
Fireplace(s): In Great Room/Family Room
Appliances: Dishwasher, Electric Oven/Range/Cooktop, Gas Water Heater, Microwave, Security System (Owned)
Rooms
bathrooms
Total Bathrooms: 2
Full Bathrooms: 2
Main - Full Baths: 2
Master Bathroom: Shower Only
bedrooms
Total Bedrooms: 3
Bedrooms Main: 3
Bedroom Features: Bedroom on Main Level, Master Bedroom on Main Level
1st/Main Floor Master: Yes
other rooms
Kitchen: White Cabinets, Laminated Countertop
Dining Room: Living Room/Dining Room Combination
Laundry: Laundry Room
Other Room 1: Family Room, Separate Living Room
Exterior
Exterior Features: Fenced Yard
Parking
Attached garage: Yes
Carport: 2 Car Carport
Carport Spaces: 2
Parking Features: Attached, Side/Rear Entry
Location
Area: 41 - Dekalb-East
County: Dekalb
Subdivision: Smithsonia
Driving Directions: Chamblee Tucker Road to right on Smithsonia Drive then left on Smithsonia Way. Home will be on the left.
School Information
Elementary School: Livsey
Middle School: Tucker
High School: Tuck
CHA
Laundry
Hardwood floors
Fireplace
Alarm