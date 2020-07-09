2776 Smithsonia Way

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Prime Tucker location!

Spacious ranch with hardwood floors thru-out

3 bedroom 2 bath

Largel living room and den with large Hearth

Wood burining stone fire place

Fenced private back yard

2 car carport

Upgraded bathrooms and kitchen

level lot

French doors open to concrete patio

style Atrium in the front

New furnace 2014. New 50 Gallon Water heater 2015. Nice large fenced back yard. Washer & dryer remain

Highly desired neighberhood

Interior Gleaming Features: Hardwood Floors, High-Speed Internet Available,

Fireplace(s): In Great Room/Family Room

Appliances: Dishwasher, Electric Oven/Range/Cooktop, Gas Water Heater, Microwave, Security System (Owned)

Rooms



bathrooms

Total Bathrooms: 2

Full Bathrooms: 2

Main - Full Baths: 2

Master Bathroom: Shower Only

bedrooms

Total Bedrooms: 3

Bedrooms Main: 3

Bedroom Features: Bedroom on Main Level, Master Bedroom on Main Level

1st/Main Floor Master: Yes

other rooms

Kitchen: White Cabinets, Laminated Countertop

Dining Room: Living Room/Dining Room Combination

Laundry: Laundry Room

Other Room 1: Family Room, Separate Living Room

Exterior



Exterior Features: Fenced Yard

Parking



Attached garage: Yes

Carport: 2 Car Carport

Carport Spaces: 2

Parking Features: Attached, Side/Rear Entry

Location



Area: 41 - Dekalb-East

County: Dekalb

Subdivision: Smithsonia

Driving Directions: Chamblee Tucker Road to right on Smithsonia Drive then left on Smithsonia Way. Home will be on the left.

School Information



Elementary School: Livsey

Middle School: Tucker

High School: Tuck

-Show Less

Amenities



CHA

Laundry

Hardwood floors

Fireplace

Alarm