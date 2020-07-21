All apartments in Tucker
2692 Tucker Valley Road
2692 Tucker Valley Road

2692 Tucker Valley Rd · No Longer Available
Location

2692 Tucker Valley Rd, Tucker, GA 30084

Amenities

on-site laundry
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
2 Bedroom Ranch Duplex in Tucker - 2 Bedroom, 2 bath ranch duplex
Family room, dining area, kitchen with appliances, laundry room
Long driveway.
Large front and backyard

Nice neighborhood,
Convenient to I-85
Close to shopping center, Home Depot, gas station, etc..
----
For more information: 770-557-1744
For more houses or to apply: www.GAATL.com
RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:
- Credit Score - 600 or above
- Clear Background Check
- Complete rental history
- 3 times the rental amount in income

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1946689)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

