2567 Presidents Walk

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Coming Soon! All brick town home! Great layout with a nice cozy kitchen and lots of cabinet space! Bedrooms are on upper level along with 2 full bathrooms! Perfect for roommates and/or a family! There is a nice deck on the back to enjoy being outside - Easy to Apply! You can tour the property once it is ready!

Go to ParksideLeasing.Com

Must make approximately 3 times the rental rate and provide proof of income

All adults must fill out a separate application

No felony convictions

No evictions filed on credit report

Pets accepted on a case by case basis

Not accepting Section 8



(RLNE4821999)