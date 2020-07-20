2567 Presidents Walk

Amenities
Coming Soon! All brick town home! Great layout with a nice cozy kitchen and lots of cabinet space! Bedrooms are on upper level along with 2 full bathrooms! Perfect for roommates and/or a family! There is a nice deck on the back to enjoy being outside - Easy to Apply! You can tour the property once it is ready!
Go to ParksideLeasing.Com
Must make approximately 3 times the rental rate and provide proof of income
All adults must fill out a separate application
No felony convictions
No evictions filed on credit report
Pets accepted on a case by case basis
Not accepting Section 8
(RLNE4821999)