2567 Presidents Walk
Last updated April 24 2019 at 10:05 AM

2567 Presidents Walk

2567 Presidents Walk · No Longer Available
Location

2567 Presidents Walk, Tucker, GA 30084

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Coming Soon! All brick town home! Great layout with a nice cozy kitchen and lots of cabinet space! Bedrooms are on upper level along with 2 full bathrooms! Perfect for roommates and/or a family! There is a nice deck on the back to enjoy being outside - Easy to Apply! You can tour the property once it is ready!
Go to ParksideLeasing.Com
Must make approximately 3 times the rental rate and provide proof of income
All adults must fill out a separate application
No felony convictions
No evictions filed on credit report
Pets accepted on a case by case basis
Not accepting Section 8

(RLNE4821999)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2567 Presidents Walk have any available units?
2567 Presidents Walk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tucker, GA.
How much is rent in Tucker, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucker Rent Report.
Is 2567 Presidents Walk currently offering any rent specials?
2567 Presidents Walk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2567 Presidents Walk pet-friendly?
Yes, 2567 Presidents Walk is pet friendly.
Does 2567 Presidents Walk offer parking?
No, 2567 Presidents Walk does not offer parking.
Does 2567 Presidents Walk have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2567 Presidents Walk does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2567 Presidents Walk have a pool?
No, 2567 Presidents Walk does not have a pool.
Does 2567 Presidents Walk have accessible units?
No, 2567 Presidents Walk does not have accessible units.
Does 2567 Presidents Walk have units with dishwashers?
No, 2567 Presidents Walk does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2567 Presidents Walk have units with air conditioning?
No, 2567 Presidents Walk does not have units with air conditioning.
