Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Fully renovated home with 6 bedrooms and 3 new baths, and an updated kitchen on main level and brand new kitchen in the basement. New roof, new HVAC, new water heater, fresh paint, new windows, 2 fireplaces, large deck, granite counter tops, hardwood floors, beautiful wood beamed vaulted ceiling, spacious level fenced backyard. Full finished daylight basement. Easy access to I-285, downtown Tucker, shops & parks and walk to Marta bus stop.