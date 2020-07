Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage media room

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d89aef0055 ---- End unit townhome in quiet yet convenient to everything. Entry level with garage offers second living area or media room with private bath.. Main level features hardwood flooring, chef\'s kitchen with island, dining room with deck access, and living room with fireplace and book/display shelves. Upstairs bedrooms offer private baths and spacious closets. Fantastic location!!