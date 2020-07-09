All apartments in Tucker
1700 Lovely Ln

1700 Lovely Ln · No Longer Available
Location

1700 Lovely Ln, Tucker, GA 30084

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Amazing whole house complete renovation, everything new. 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Tucker. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, microwave, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, updated kitchen, updated bathrooms, and laundry room. Two car garage. Large double gate with ample paved, secure parking. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: May 1st 2020. $2,000/month rent. $2,000 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Tom Fisher at 678-640-7073 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software. All yardwork is included with rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1700 Lovely Ln have any available units?
1700 Lovely Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tucker, GA.
How much is rent in Tucker, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucker Rent Report.
What amenities does 1700 Lovely Ln have?
Some of 1700 Lovely Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1700 Lovely Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1700 Lovely Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1700 Lovely Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1700 Lovely Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1700 Lovely Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1700 Lovely Ln offers parking.
Does 1700 Lovely Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1700 Lovely Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1700 Lovely Ln have a pool?
No, 1700 Lovely Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1700 Lovely Ln have accessible units?
No, 1700 Lovely Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1700 Lovely Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1700 Lovely Ln has units with dishwashers.

