1700 Lovely Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Amazing whole house complete renovation, everything new. 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Tucker. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, microwave, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, updated kitchen, updated bathrooms, and laundry room. Two car garage. Large double gate with ample paved, secure parking. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: May 1st 2020. $2,000/month rent. $2,000 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Tom Fisher at 678-640-7073 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software. All yardwork is included with rent.