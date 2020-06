Amenities

granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This immaculate home has been completely renovated. Remodeled kitchen with new cabinets, granite counter tops and open floor plan. New and refinished hardwoods throughout. New paint throughout. Recessed lighting. New appliances. Large backyard. Easy commuting to Emory/CDC or access to I-285/I-85/Lawrenceville Highway or Highway 78. Downtown Tucker offers restaurants, Thursday Farmer's Market and many community activities.