All apartments in Tucker
Find more places like 1312 Drayton Woods Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tucker, GA
/
1312 Drayton Woods Drive
Last updated March 23 2020 at 6:15 PM

1312 Drayton Woods Drive

1312 Drayton Woods Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tucker
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1312 Drayton Woods Drive, Tucker, GA 30084

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
playground
pool
guest suite
media room
tennis court
Renovated traditional split level home! Spacious 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath minutes to downtown Tucker, Decatur and Emory, close to Stn Mtn Frwy, I-285, shopping, and theaters. This home provides great indoor/outdoor living on very large lot featuring a leveled/large driveway, fruit-bearing trees in the front/backyard and a large fenced backyard that backs up to a wooded area. Freshly painted inside w/ beautiful hardwood floors throughout except in one bonus room. Spacious living area off foyer. Formal Dining. New Gourmet Kitchen w/ Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, white cabinets, and eat-in breakfast area. Sunken family room w/ access to two large bonus rooms. Bonus rooms provide flex space including a guest suite, office, study, playroom, whatever your needs desire! Top-level features a spacious Master bedroom w/ renovated full bath(shower only). Secondary bedrooms are spacious w/ ample closet space. Renovated full bath in hall. Storage shed available for tenant's use. Walk to Drayton Woods Recreation Club with a swimming pool/tennis/playground (tenant must purchase pool membership). Please call today 404-609-1996 and follow prompts to schedule your showing! Agent- Catherine Rohde.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1312 Drayton Woods Drive have any available units?
1312 Drayton Woods Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tucker, GA.
How much is rent in Tucker, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucker Rent Report.
What amenities does 1312 Drayton Woods Drive have?
Some of 1312 Drayton Woods Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1312 Drayton Woods Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1312 Drayton Woods Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1312 Drayton Woods Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1312 Drayton Woods Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tucker.
Does 1312 Drayton Woods Drive offer parking?
No, 1312 Drayton Woods Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1312 Drayton Woods Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1312 Drayton Woods Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1312 Drayton Woods Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1312 Drayton Woods Drive has a pool.
Does 1312 Drayton Woods Drive have accessible units?
No, 1312 Drayton Woods Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1312 Drayton Woods Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1312 Drayton Woods Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Estuary
3450 Evans Rd
Tucker, GA 30341
Five Oaks Apartments
1200 Montreal Rd
Tucker, GA 30084
Somerset At The Crossings
100 Summerwalk Pkwy
Tucker, GA 30084
Arium Station 29
2334 Fuller Way
Tucker, GA 30084
Green Park
2037 Weems Rd
Tucker, GA 30084

Similar Pages

Tucker 1 BedroomsTucker 2 Bedrooms
Tucker Apartments with GymTucker Apartments with Pool
Tucker Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GA
North Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northlake

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College