1312 Drayton Woods Drive

Amenities
Renovated traditional split level home! Spacious 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath minutes to downtown Tucker, Decatur and Emory, close to Stn Mtn Frwy, I-285, shopping, and theaters. This home provides great indoor/outdoor living on very large lot featuring a leveled/large driveway, fruit-bearing trees in the front/backyard and a large fenced backyard that backs up to a wooded area. Freshly painted inside w/ beautiful hardwood floors throughout except in one bonus room. Spacious living area off foyer. Formal Dining. New Gourmet Kitchen w/ Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, white cabinets, and eat-in breakfast area. Sunken family room w/ access to two large bonus rooms. Bonus rooms provide flex space including a guest suite, office, study, playroom, whatever your needs desire! Top-level features a spacious Master bedroom w/ renovated full bath(shower only). Secondary bedrooms are spacious w/ ample closet space. Renovated full bath in hall. Storage shed available for tenant's use. Walk to Drayton Woods Recreation Club with a swimming pool/tennis/playground (tenant must purchase pool membership). Please call today 404-609-1996 and follow prompts to schedule your showing! Agent- Catherine Rohde.