1312 Drayton Woods Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator playground pool guest suite media room tennis court

Renovated traditional split level home! Spacious 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath minutes to downtown Tucker, Decatur and Emory, close to Stn Mtn Frwy, I-285, shopping, and theaters. This home provides great indoor/outdoor living on very large lot featuring a leveled/large driveway, fruit-bearing trees in the front/backyard and a large fenced backyard that backs up to a wooded area. Freshly painted inside w/ beautiful hardwood floors throughout except in one bonus room. Spacious living area off foyer. Formal Dining. New Gourmet Kitchen w/ Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, white cabinets, and eat-in breakfast area. Sunken family room w/ access to two large bonus rooms. Bonus rooms provide flex space including a guest suite, office, study, playroom, whatever your needs desire! Top-level features a spacious Master bedroom w/ renovated full bath(shower only). Secondary bedrooms are spacious w/ ample closet space. Renovated full bath in hall. Storage shed available for tenant's use. Walk to Drayton Woods Recreation Club with a swimming pool/tennis/playground (tenant must purchase pool membership). Please call today 404-609-1996 and follow prompts to schedule your showing! Agent- Catherine Rohde.