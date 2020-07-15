All apartments in Suwanee
790 Village Field Court

790 Village Field Ct · No Longer Available
Location

790 Village Field Ct, Suwanee, GA 30024

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
UNDER CONTRACT....3 bed/3.5 baths in desirable Suwanee neighborhood, Village Grove. Two step entry, end unit, private deck backs to woods-all the best features you want! newer carpet,ceiling fans, and stainless refrigerator!! Granite counters in kitchen and baths. Hardwood floors on main. Great roommate plan with 2 suites up and 1 bed/bath on lower level. Home office/study area as well. Outstanding amenities include tennis courts, pool, playground, conservation areas, and picnic pavilion. Walk to popular local restaurants. A Must See!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

