Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Brand New House to move in. Best school district in Gwinnett. Excellent access to 85. Close to shopping and restaurants, and park. Granite Counter top with white cabinets. Hardwood floor in main. Refrigerator, washer & dryer included with rent. Excellent view from deck. End unit. Wifi certified home design.(wireless speaker by Alexa, Echo Show, Wifi Thermostat,Ring door bell, etc...) Enjoy your upgraded life with this new home.