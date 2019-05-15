All apartments in Suwanee
Suwanee, GA
4495 Settles Bridge Road
4495 Settles Bridge Road

4495 Settles Bridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

4495 Settles Bridge Road, Suwanee, GA 30024

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful brick home located in sought after North Gwinnett School & Gwinnett School of Math & Science District! Walking distance to Sims Park & Restaurants. This home features HUGE flat lot, finished basement with workshop, side entry garage, rear entry basement, newer carpet, open floor plan, lots of sunlight & spacious bedrooms upstairs! The large deck overlooking private wooded fenced backyard is great for entertaining. The huge lot can also accommodate parking for your boat/recreational vehicles & plenty of storage space. Trash service is included. MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4495 Settles Bridge Road have any available units?
4495 Settles Bridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Suwanee, GA.
How much is rent in Suwanee, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Suwanee Rent Report.
What amenities does 4495 Settles Bridge Road have?
Some of 4495 Settles Bridge Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4495 Settles Bridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
4495 Settles Bridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4495 Settles Bridge Road pet-friendly?
No, 4495 Settles Bridge Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Suwanee.
Does 4495 Settles Bridge Road offer parking?
Yes, 4495 Settles Bridge Road offers parking.
Does 4495 Settles Bridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4495 Settles Bridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4495 Settles Bridge Road have a pool?
No, 4495 Settles Bridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 4495 Settles Bridge Road have accessible units?
No, 4495 Settles Bridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4495 Settles Bridge Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4495 Settles Bridge Road has units with dishwashers.
