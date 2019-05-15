4495 Settles Bridge Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful brick home located in sought after North Gwinnett School & Gwinnett School of Math & Science District! Walking distance to Sims Park & Restaurants. This home features HUGE flat lot, finished basement with workshop, side entry garage, rear entry basement, newer carpet, open floor plan, lots of sunlight & spacious bedrooms upstairs! The large deck overlooking private wooded fenced backyard is great for entertaining. The huge lot can also accommodate parking for your boat/recreational vehicles & plenty of storage space. Trash service is included. MUST SEE!