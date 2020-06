Amenities

This beautiful and just remodeled office suite is centrally located at the intersection of Peachtree Industrial Blvd and Suwanee Dam Rd. The traffic count for this area is around 20,000 vehicles per day and access to I-85 is within 10 minute's drive time. Nice reception area with high ceilings and a gorgeous chandelier. Four separate office, one bathroom, small kitchen area and water fountain. Ideal for Insurance, Lawyer, Financial Institution, Real Estate, etc.