287 Rosshandler Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters new construction

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities new construction

Move-in Ready. Model house - 297 Rosshandler Rd, Open 1pm - 5pm Wednesday-Sunday, Closed on Monday-Tuesday. Incredible "NEW" Gated Active Adult 55 Community. Low maintenance, all brick/stone new construction homes. 2 BRs (w/option to include 3rd BR); 3.5 baths; 8' doors; granite in all baths and kitchen; sand and finish hrdwd floors; large screened porch off the living rm on main floor w/an additional patio that has access from lower level. Too many extras to mention!! Must see to appreciate! Close to Mall of GA, Suwanee, and Lake Lanier. Lease purchase available. Photos are representation only and are not this property.