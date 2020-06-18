All apartments in Suwanee
287 Rosshandler Road
Last updated June 4 2020 at 2:16 AM

287 Rosshandler Road

287 Rosshandler Rd · No Longer Available
Location

287 Rosshandler Rd, Suwanee, GA 30024

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
new construction
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
new construction
Move-in Ready. Model house - 297 Rosshandler Rd, Open 1pm - 5pm Wednesday-Sunday, Closed on Monday-Tuesday. Incredible "NEW" Gated Active Adult 55 Community. Low maintenance, all brick/stone new construction homes. 2 BRs (w/option to include 3rd BR); 3.5 baths; 8' doors; granite in all baths and kitchen; sand and finish hrdwd floors; large screened porch off the living rm on main floor w/an additional patio that has access from lower level. Too many extras to mention!! Must see to appreciate! Close to Mall of GA, Suwanee, and Lake Lanier. Lease purchase available. Photos are representation only and are not this property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

