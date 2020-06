Amenities

A PET-FRIENDLY 4BR/3.5BA home located in the Princeton Oaks subdivision. UPDATED kitchen with NEW SS refrigerator and stove. Hardwood laminate floors throughout lower level and wall to wall carpet on upper level. FRESHLY painted! SPACIOUS bedrooms! FINISHED basement with a bedroom, full bath, kitchenette area and access to tranquil private backyard that's perfect for a dog. You'll also have access to the nearby Princeton Oaks community pool. This home is a must see.