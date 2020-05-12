All apartments in Sugar Hill
917 Upland Court Northeast
917 Upland Court Northeast

917 Upland Ct · No Longer Available
Location

917 Upland Ct, Sugar Hill, GA 30518

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
One Month free rent if move in by 4/28 (applied to first full months rent). 14 month lease minimum.

Enjoy this wonderful home with features that include formal dining room, main floor family room with electric fireplace, large kitchen with hardwood floors, granite counter tops, and huge island, large main floor laundry room. Located in highly rated school district.

Schedule your tour and apply online today at www.goalproperties.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 917 Upland Court Northeast have any available units?
917 Upland Court Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sugar Hill, GA.
What amenities does 917 Upland Court Northeast have?
Some of 917 Upland Court Northeast's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 917 Upland Court Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
917 Upland Court Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 917 Upland Court Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 917 Upland Court Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 917 Upland Court Northeast offer parking?
No, 917 Upland Court Northeast does not offer parking.
Does 917 Upland Court Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 917 Upland Court Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 917 Upland Court Northeast have a pool?
No, 917 Upland Court Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 917 Upland Court Northeast have accessible units?
No, 917 Upland Court Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 917 Upland Court Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 917 Upland Court Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 917 Upland Court Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 917 Upland Court Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.

