917 Crested Hawk Trail

917 Crested Hawk Trl · No Longer Available
Location

917 Crested Hawk Trl, Sugar Hill, GA 30518

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Amazing single family home located in Sugar Hill. Hardwood floor throughout main level. Open concept design in kitchen with view to family room. Tons of natural lights. covered deck in backyard. Plenty space for any occasions. Upstairs features master b/r and three other bedrooms. Private balcony access in Master. This home offers so much more. Excellent Gwinnett school district. 10 minutes to Lake Lanier parks/Mall of GA/Shops/Restaurants. Come and see it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 917 Crested Hawk Trail have any available units?
917 Crested Hawk Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sugar Hill, GA.
What amenities does 917 Crested Hawk Trail have?
Some of 917 Crested Hawk Trail's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 917 Crested Hawk Trail currently offering any rent specials?
917 Crested Hawk Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 917 Crested Hawk Trail pet-friendly?
No, 917 Crested Hawk Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sugar Hill.
Does 917 Crested Hawk Trail offer parking?
Yes, 917 Crested Hawk Trail offers parking.
Does 917 Crested Hawk Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 917 Crested Hawk Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 917 Crested Hawk Trail have a pool?
No, 917 Crested Hawk Trail does not have a pool.
Does 917 Crested Hawk Trail have accessible units?
No, 917 Crested Hawk Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 917 Crested Hawk Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 917 Crested Hawk Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 917 Crested Hawk Trail have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 917 Crested Hawk Trail has units with air conditioning.

