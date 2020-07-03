917 Crested Hawk Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Amazing single family home located in Sugar Hill. Hardwood floor throughout main level. Open concept design in kitchen with view to family room. Tons of natural lights. covered deck in backyard. Plenty space for any occasions. Upstairs features master b/r and three other bedrooms. Private balcony access in Master. This home offers so much more. Excellent Gwinnett school district. 10 minutes to Lake Lanier parks/Mall of GA/Shops/Restaurants. Come and see it!