Amazing single family home located in Sugar Hill. Hardwood floor throughout main level. Open concept design in kitchen with view to family room. Tons of natural lights. covered deck in backyard. Plenty space for any occasions. Upstairs features master b/r and three other bedrooms. Private balcony access in Master. This home offers so much more. Excellent Gwinnett school district. 10 minutes to Lake Lanier parks/Mall of GA/Shops/Restaurants. Come and see it!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 917 Crested Hawk Trail have any available units?
917 Crested Hawk Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sugar Hill, GA.
What amenities does 917 Crested Hawk Trail have?
Some of 917 Crested Hawk Trail's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 917 Crested Hawk Trail currently offering any rent specials?
917 Crested Hawk Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.