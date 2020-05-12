900 Underhill Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Wonderful 3 Bedroom Home - Near Mall of Georgia - This Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Culdesac wont last long!

Hardwoods on main, two story family room with fireplace, separate dining room, kitchen with breakfast area.

Large Master Bedroom with Ensuite bath, Additional bedrooms share jack and jill bath.

Walk out to private fenced back yard. 2 car garage

Community Oaks @ Lanier, features a pool and playground.

Just off Hwy 20 close to 985 & Mall of Georgia!

Just minutes from downtown Sugar Hill



Nearby Schools:

Elem: Sugar Hill

Middle: Lanier

High: Lanier



For more information: 770-557-1744

For more houses or to apply: www.GAATL.com

RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:

- Credit Score - 600 or above

- Clear Background Check

- Complete rental history

- 3 times the rental amount in income



(RLNE5357600)