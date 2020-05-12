All apartments in Sugar Hill
900 Underhill Court

900 Underhill Court · No Longer Available
Location

900 Underhill Court, Sugar Hill, GA 30518

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
playground
fireplace
Wonderful 3 Bedroom Home - Near Mall of Georgia - This Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Culdesac wont last long!
Hardwoods on main, two story family room with fireplace, separate dining room, kitchen with breakfast area.
Large Master Bedroom with Ensuite bath, Additional bedrooms share jack and jill bath.
Walk out to private fenced back yard. 2 car garage
Community Oaks @ Lanier, features a pool and playground.
Just off Hwy 20 close to 985 & Mall of Georgia!
Just minutes from downtown Sugar Hill

Nearby Schools:
Elem: Sugar Hill
Middle: Lanier
High: Lanier

For more information: 770-557-1744
For more houses or to apply: www.GAATL.com
RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:
- Credit Score - 600 or above
- Clear Background Check
- Complete rental history
- 3 times the rental amount in income

(RLNE5357600)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 900 Underhill Court have any available units?
900 Underhill Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sugar Hill, GA.
What amenities does 900 Underhill Court have?
Some of 900 Underhill Court's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 900 Underhill Court currently offering any rent specials?
900 Underhill Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 900 Underhill Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 900 Underhill Court is pet friendly.
Does 900 Underhill Court offer parking?
Yes, 900 Underhill Court offers parking.
Does 900 Underhill Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 900 Underhill Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 900 Underhill Court have a pool?
Yes, 900 Underhill Court has a pool.
Does 900 Underhill Court have accessible units?
No, 900 Underhill Court does not have accessible units.
Does 900 Underhill Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 900 Underhill Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 900 Underhill Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 900 Underhill Court does not have units with air conditioning.

