Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace range

Property Amenities parking garage

Large ranch with level driveway and flat private backyard. Level entry to the

home with a quaint front patio to enjoy during the beautiful Georgia spring weather. Vaulted ceiling in the family room, newly

furbished hardwood floors, large master with sitting room attached, and a spacious kitchen with a viewto the family room

and breakfast area. Enjoy gardening outside in the backyard with privacy and a fenced in yard