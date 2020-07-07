All apartments in Sugar Hill
Find more places like 5920 April Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sugar Hill, GA
/
5920 April Drive
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:55 AM

5920 April Drive

5920 April Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sugar Hill
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

5920 April Drive, Sugar Hill, GA 30518

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Beautiful 5 bedroom 3 bath tri-level home is located in the Sugar Hill-Buford area! - This beautiful 5 bedroom 3 bath tri-level home is located in the Sugar Hill-Buford area! Lots of natural light. Very large living area and open to the dining area. Eat in kitchen with access to the back deck is perfect for entertaining. Large Master bedroom with trey ceiling and large master bath. Enjoy sitting on your inviting large front porch! Close to Amenities!
Won't last long! Sorry No Pets Allowed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5762275)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5920 April Drive have any available units?
5920 April Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sugar Hill, GA.
Is 5920 April Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5920 April Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5920 April Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5920 April Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sugar Hill.
Does 5920 April Drive offer parking?
No, 5920 April Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5920 April Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5920 April Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5920 April Drive have a pool?
No, 5920 April Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5920 April Drive have accessible units?
No, 5920 April Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5920 April Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5920 April Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5920 April Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5920 April Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Sugar Hill
5010 West Broad Street NE
Sugar Hill, GA 30518

Similar Pages

Sugar Hill 1 BedroomsSugar Hill 2 Bedrooms
Sugar Hill Apartments with GarageSugar Hill Dog Friendly Apartments
Sugar Hill Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GAOakwood, GA
Hiram, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GAFlowery Branch, GALocust Grove, GABaldwin, GAGrayson, GADawsonville, GAJasper, GACovington, GAWinder, GALovejoy, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLanier Technical College
Life University