5920 April Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities

Beautiful 5 bedroom 3 bath tri-level home is located in the Sugar Hill-Buford area! - This beautiful 5 bedroom 3 bath tri-level home is located in the Sugar Hill-Buford area! Lots of natural light. Very large living area and open to the dining area. Eat in kitchen with access to the back deck is perfect for entertaining. Large Master bedroom with trey ceiling and large master bath. Enjoy sitting on your inviting large front porch! Close to Amenities!

Won't last long! Sorry No Pets Allowed.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5762275)