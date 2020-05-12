3 bed, 2 bath ranch with bonus room in NORTH GWINNETT SCHOOL DISTRICT. Large living rm, formal dining,breakfast area, all appliances included. Master on the main with master bath, separate tub and shower. Second story bonus room.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5630 Saltcreek Place have any available units?
5630 Saltcreek Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sugar Hill, GA.
Is 5630 Saltcreek Place currently offering any rent specials?
5630 Saltcreek Place is not currently offering any rent specials.