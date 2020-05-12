All apartments in Sugar Hill
5630 Saltcreek Place
5630 Saltcreek Place

5630 Saltcreek Place · No Longer Available
Location

5630 Saltcreek Place, Sugar Hill, GA 30518

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
parking
3 bed, 2 bath ranch with bonus room in NORTH GWINNETT SCHOOL DISTRICT. Large living rm, formal dining,breakfast area, all appliances included. Master on the main with master bath, separate tub and shower. Second story bonus room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5630 Saltcreek Place have any available units?
5630 Saltcreek Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sugar Hill, GA.
Is 5630 Saltcreek Place currently offering any rent specials?
5630 Saltcreek Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5630 Saltcreek Place pet-friendly?
No, 5630 Saltcreek Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sugar Hill.
Does 5630 Saltcreek Place offer parking?
Yes, 5630 Saltcreek Place offers parking.
Does 5630 Saltcreek Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5630 Saltcreek Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5630 Saltcreek Place have a pool?
No, 5630 Saltcreek Place does not have a pool.
Does 5630 Saltcreek Place have accessible units?
No, 5630 Saltcreek Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5630 Saltcreek Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5630 Saltcreek Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 5630 Saltcreek Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 5630 Saltcreek Place does not have units with air conditioning.

