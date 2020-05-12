All apartments in Sugar Hill
Sugar Hill, GA
5210 Gable Ridge Way
5210 Gable Ridge Way

5210 Gable Ridge Way · No Longer Available
Location

5210 Gable Ridge Way, Sugar Hill, GA 30518

Amenities

5210 Gable Ridge Way, Sugar Hill, GA 30518 **SMALL PET NEGOTIABLE WITH $20/MONTH ADDITIONAL PET RENT**

HOUSING VOUCHERS ARE NOT ACCEPTED ON THIS HOME.

Availability: Ready Now!!

NO CARPET ON MAIN FLOOR. Enter this lovely home on the main level into a foyer. There is a kitchen with Granite counters, white cabinets, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, gas stove, disposal and built-in pantry. Kitchen opens to the dining area and laundry closet with washer/dryer hook-ups. The family room has a vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan, fireplace, and access to the back of the home. There is the master on the main with ceiling fan and walk-in closet, master bath with dual vanities, garden tub and separate shower with enclosed. There are two spare bedrooms and a full hall bath on the main. Upper level features a large open loft area, a fourth bedroom and another full bath. There is a 2-car garage with auto-opener. Home has an alarm system and fenced in yard. Close to interstate, shopping and dining.

Directions: Take I-85N to I-985 N/Lanier Parkway, take Exit 4 (US 23/GA-20) and then left on GA-20, then right on Hillcrest, third left on Gable Ridge Way.

Elementary: Sycamore
Middle: Lanier
High: Lanier

Built 1999 Approx. 2,214 s/f

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

5210 Gable Ridge Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sugar Hill, GA.
Some of 5210 Gable Ridge Way's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
5210 Gable Ridge Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Yes, 5210 Gable Ridge Way is pet friendly.
Yes, 5210 Gable Ridge Way offers parking.
No, 5210 Gable Ridge Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
No, 5210 Gable Ridge Way does not have a pool.
No, 5210 Gable Ridge Way does not have accessible units.
Yes, 5210 Gable Ridge Way has units with dishwashers.
No, 5210 Gable Ridge Way does not have units with air conditioning.
