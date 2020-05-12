Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities alarm system parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

5210 Gable Ridge Way, Sugar Hill, GA 30518 **SMALL PET NEGOTIABLE WITH $20/MONTH ADDITIONAL PET RENT**



HOUSING VOUCHERS ARE NOT ACCEPTED ON THIS HOME.



Availability: Ready Now!!



NO CARPET ON MAIN FLOOR. Enter this lovely home on the main level into a foyer. There is a kitchen with Granite counters, white cabinets, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, gas stove, disposal and built-in pantry. Kitchen opens to the dining area and laundry closet with washer/dryer hook-ups. The family room has a vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan, fireplace, and access to the back of the home. There is the master on the main with ceiling fan and walk-in closet, master bath with dual vanities, garden tub and separate shower with enclosed. There are two spare bedrooms and a full hall bath on the main. Upper level features a large open loft area, a fourth bedroom and another full bath. There is a 2-car garage with auto-opener. Home has an alarm system and fenced in yard. Close to interstate, shopping and dining.



Directions: Take I-85N to I-985 N/Lanier Parkway, take Exit 4 (US 23/GA-20) and then left on GA-20, then right on Hillcrest, third left on Gable Ridge Way.



Elementary: Sycamore

Middle: Lanier

High: Lanier



Built 1999 Approx. 2,214 s/f