Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Great 4 bedroom home with huge backyard near downtown Sugar Hill! 3 bedroom, 2 bath on main level with large family room with stone fireplace open to kitchen with seating bar and granite countertops. Formal dining room finishes the main level. Lower level has large bedroom, 2nd family room .5 bath and access to lower level screened porch. Huge yard with deck, patio and fence. Walk to downtown Sugar Hill and BB Robinson Park. 2 car garage and nice flat driveway. Rental Application :