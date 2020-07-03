4771 Glen Level Drive

Amenities
Move in Ready!! 4 Bedrooms with Bonus Room!! - Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath family home!!
Swim/Tennis Community!!
Downstairs features a Huge Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances & Tile Floors, Large Island with built-in Microwave!! Granite Countertops with Brown 42-inch cabinets! Spacious sitting room, Half Bathroom & Laundry Room! Dining Room has vaulted ceilings! Living Room w/ceiling fan & Fireplace with a view to a huge deck!
Upstairs features 4 bedrooms w/ceiling fans & bonus room! Hall Bath has tub/shower combo & double vanity! Huge Master Bedroom with vaulted ceilings, huge walk-in closet & Full Bath!! Master Bathroom has a garden tub & separate shower!! Huge His & Her vanity!
2 Car Garage!
Make this home yours! TEXT 470.364.2134 FOR VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS!
TO APPLY www.bravorealtyga.com!!
HURRY WON'T LAST LONG!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5294821)