4771 Glen Level Drive
Last updated December 20 2019 at 1:16 PM

4771 Glen Level Drive

4771 Glen Level Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4771 Glen Level Dr, Sugar Hill, GA 30518

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Move in Ready!! 4 Bedrooms with Bonus Room!! - Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath family home!!

Swim/Tennis Community!!

Downstairs features a Huge Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances & Tile Floors, Large Island with built-in Microwave!! Granite Countertops with Brown 42-inch cabinets! Spacious sitting room, Half Bathroom & Laundry Room! Dining Room has vaulted ceilings! Living Room w/ceiling fan & Fireplace with a view to a huge deck!

Upstairs features 4 bedrooms w/ceiling fans & bonus room! Hall Bath has tub/shower combo & double vanity! Huge Master Bedroom with vaulted ceilings, huge walk-in closet & Full Bath!! Master Bathroom has a garden tub & separate shower!! Huge His & Her vanity!

2 Car Garage!

Make this home yours! TEXT 470.364.2134 FOR VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS!

TO APPLY www.bravorealtyga.com!!

HURRY WON'T LAST LONG!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5294821)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4771 Glen Level Drive have any available units?
4771 Glen Level Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sugar Hill, GA.
What amenities does 4771 Glen Level Drive have?
Some of 4771 Glen Level Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4771 Glen Level Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4771 Glen Level Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4771 Glen Level Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4771 Glen Level Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sugar Hill.
Does 4771 Glen Level Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4771 Glen Level Drive offers parking.
Does 4771 Glen Level Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4771 Glen Level Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4771 Glen Level Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4771 Glen Level Drive has a pool.
Does 4771 Glen Level Drive have accessible units?
No, 4771 Glen Level Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4771 Glen Level Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4771 Glen Level Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4771 Glen Level Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4771 Glen Level Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

