1676 Hollow Brook Court
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:00 AM

1676 Hollow Brook Court

Location

1676 Hollow Brook Court, Sugar Hill, GA 30518

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This beautiful three-bedroom two and a half bath Winchester Pacific Craftsman floor plan is located in a cul-de sac, blocks from Sycamore Elem. School, about two miles from restaurants, shopping and stores of Sugar Hill and Buford. Close to interstate 85, 20, and Mall of Ga. This house offers an open living space with the bedrooms located upstairs with spacious closets and a loft great for entertaining. The living area and entire downstairs offers spacious and bright dinning room and family room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1676 Hollow Brook Court have any available units?
1676 Hollow Brook Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sugar Hill, GA.
What amenities does 1676 Hollow Brook Court have?
Some of 1676 Hollow Brook Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1676 Hollow Brook Court currently offering any rent specials?
1676 Hollow Brook Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1676 Hollow Brook Court pet-friendly?
No, 1676 Hollow Brook Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sugar Hill.
Does 1676 Hollow Brook Court offer parking?
Yes, 1676 Hollow Brook Court offers parking.
Does 1676 Hollow Brook Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1676 Hollow Brook Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1676 Hollow Brook Court have a pool?
No, 1676 Hollow Brook Court does not have a pool.
Does 1676 Hollow Brook Court have accessible units?
No, 1676 Hollow Brook Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1676 Hollow Brook Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1676 Hollow Brook Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1676 Hollow Brook Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1676 Hollow Brook Court does not have units with air conditioning.

