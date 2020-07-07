All apartments in Sugar Hill
Find more places like 1141 Riverside Run Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sugar Hill, GA
/
1141 Riverside Run Ln
Last updated September 24 2019 at 11:25 PM

1141 Riverside Run Ln

1141 Riverside Run Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sugar Hill
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1141 Riverside Run Lane, Sugar Hill, GA 30518

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Sought after Ranch style home is nestled near a cul-de-sac within walking distance to pool and playground. Recently renovated w/LVP flooring throughout entire home, new paint interior and exterior, ceiling fans throughout every room, new appliances, gas stove, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator! Split bedroom floor plan for added privacy. Mstr Suite w/spacious sitting area features a sliding glass patio door that leads to private backyard w/extended patio. Separate dining room, family/great room w/vaulted ceiling and cozy fireplace opens to the kitchen dining area, kitchen counter for additional seating area features sliding patio door leading to additional patio area for outdoor entertaining. Don't miss out on this great lease!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1141 Riverside Run Ln have any available units?
1141 Riverside Run Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sugar Hill, GA.
What amenities does 1141 Riverside Run Ln have?
Some of 1141 Riverside Run Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1141 Riverside Run Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1141 Riverside Run Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1141 Riverside Run Ln pet-friendly?
No, 1141 Riverside Run Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sugar Hill.
Does 1141 Riverside Run Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1141 Riverside Run Ln offers parking.
Does 1141 Riverside Run Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1141 Riverside Run Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1141 Riverside Run Ln have a pool?
Yes, 1141 Riverside Run Ln has a pool.
Does 1141 Riverside Run Ln have accessible units?
No, 1141 Riverside Run Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1141 Riverside Run Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1141 Riverside Run Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 1141 Riverside Run Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 1141 Riverside Run Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Sugar Hill
5010 West Broad Street NE
Sugar Hill, GA 30518

Similar Pages

Sugar Hill 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSugar Hill 2 Bedroom Apartments
Sugar Hill 3 Bedroom ApartmentsSugar Hill Apartments with Garages
Sugar Hill Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GACovington, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GA
Oakwood, GAHiram, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GAFlowery Branch, GALocust Grove, GABaldwin, GAGrayson, GADawsonville, GAPowder Springs, GARedan, GAPanthersville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLanier Technical College
Life University