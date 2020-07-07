1141 Riverside Run Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Sought after Ranch style home is nestled near a cul-de-sac within walking distance to pool and playground. Recently renovated w/LVP flooring throughout entire home, new paint interior and exterior, ceiling fans throughout every room, new appliances, gas stove, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator! Split bedroom floor plan for added privacy. Mstr Suite w/spacious sitting area features a sliding glass patio door that leads to private backyard w/extended patio. Separate dining room, family/great room w/vaulted ceiling and cozy fireplace opens to the kitchen dining area, kitchen counter for additional seating area features sliding patio door leading to additional patio area for outdoor entertaining. Don't miss out on this great lease!