Home
/
Stone Mountain, GA
/
903 Sheppard
Last updated February 29 2020

903 Sheppard

903 Sheppard Road · No Longer Available
Location

903 Sheppard Road, Stone Mountain, GA 30083
Stone Mountain

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
MILITARY DISCOUNT! 3 bedroom plus bonus room and 2 full bath in ranch style with fenced backyard to create your own private house. Fireplace in living room , level lot and you can park 3 or 4 car in your own driveway. Walking distance to Stone Mountain Village, aces to I-285 or 78. This 3 bedroom is not located inside subdivision and located close to everything. Formal living and dinning room, breakfast nook off kitchen with patio door. It is total renovation like new house- new interior and exterior paint, new floor, new roof, new stove , vent hood, new refrigerator, new floor and new granite kitchen counter top. Walking distance to Stone Mountain Village . Move in condition

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 903 Sheppard have any available units?
903 Sheppard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stone Mountain, GA.
What amenities does 903 Sheppard have?
Some of 903 Sheppard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 903 Sheppard currently offering any rent specials?
903 Sheppard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 903 Sheppard pet-friendly?
No, 903 Sheppard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stone Mountain.
Does 903 Sheppard offer parking?
No, 903 Sheppard does not offer parking.
Does 903 Sheppard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 903 Sheppard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 903 Sheppard have a pool?
No, 903 Sheppard does not have a pool.
Does 903 Sheppard have accessible units?
No, 903 Sheppard does not have accessible units.
Does 903 Sheppard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 903 Sheppard has units with dishwashers.
Does 903 Sheppard have units with air conditioning?
No, 903 Sheppard does not have units with air conditioning.

