903 Sheppard

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

MILITARY DISCOUNT! 3 bedroom plus bonus room and 2 full bath in ranch style with fenced backyard to create your own private house. Fireplace in living room , level lot and you can park 3 or 4 car in your own driveway. Walking distance to Stone Mountain Village, aces to I-285 or 78. This 3 bedroom is not located inside subdivision and located close to everything. Formal living and dinning room, breakfast nook off kitchen with patio door. It is total renovation like new house- new interior and exterior paint, new floor, new roof, new stove , vent hood, new refrigerator, new floor and new granite kitchen counter top. Walking distance to Stone Mountain Village . Move in condition