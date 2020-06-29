830 Ridge Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

Awesome Location, 2BR, Minutes from Stone Mountain Park!



Welcome to your new home!



-This is a side by side townhome with 2 spacious bedrooms



-Individual duplex - not part of an apartment complex



-Walk in closet



-1 full bathroom



-Half bathroom downstairs



-Large Living Room / Dining Room combo



-Eat-In Kitchen



-Has been painted inside and out



-Ready for your immediate move-in



-Sizeable back deck overlooking the back yard



-Water included



-Utilities (electricity, gas) NOT included.



-Renters insurance is required.



-This is a NON-SMOKING property.



-NO pets allowed



TO QUALIFY:

-Household monthly income should be 3+ times monthly rent



-All adult occupants' rental history should be good (no eviction or dispossessory actions in the past 5 years)



-A full credit report will be pulled, as well as a criminal/civil records check



-Application Fee is $35 per occupant over age 18

- Call our agents at 678.926.8194 for more details

-Apply online



LEASE TERMS:

-Security Deposit $1100, with good credit/rental history

-12- or 18- month leases



**No Housing Vouchers Accepted**



-All information is deemed accurate, but not guaranteed

Contact us to schedule a showing.