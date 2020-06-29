830 Ridge Avenue

Amenities
Awesome Location, 2BR, Minutes from Stone Mountain Park!
Welcome to your new home!
-This is a side by side townhome with 2 spacious bedrooms
-Individual duplex - not part of an apartment complex
-Walk in closet
-1 full bathroom
-Half bathroom downstairs
-Large Living Room / Dining Room combo
-Eat-In Kitchen
-Has been painted inside and out
-Ready for your immediate move-in
-Sizeable back deck overlooking the back yard
-Water included
-Utilities (electricity, gas) NOT included.
-Renters insurance is required.
-This is a NON-SMOKING property.
-NO pets allowed
TO QUALIFY:
-Household monthly income should be 3+ times monthly rent
-All adult occupants' rental history should be good (no eviction or dispossessory actions in the past 5 years)
-A full credit report will be pulled, as well as a criminal/civil records check
-Application Fee is $35 per occupant over age 18
- Call our agents at 678.926.8194 for more details
-Apply online
LEASE TERMS:
-Security Deposit $1100, with good credit/rental history
-12- or 18- month leases
**No Housing Vouchers Accepted**
-All information is deemed accurate, but not guaranteed
Contact us to schedule a showing.