Stone Mountain, GA
830 Ridge Avenue
Last updated March 7 2020 at 12:18 AM

830 Ridge Avenue

830 Ridge Ave · No Longer Available
Location

830 Ridge Ave, Stone Mountain, GA 30083
Stone Mountain

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Awesome Location, 2BR, Minutes from Stone Mountain Park!

Welcome to your new home!

-This is a side by side townhome with 2 spacious bedrooms

-Individual duplex - not part of an apartment complex

-Walk in closet

-1 full bathroom

-Half bathroom downstairs

-Large Living Room / Dining Room combo

-Eat-In Kitchen

-Has been painted inside and out

-Ready for your immediate move-in

-Sizeable back deck overlooking the back yard

-Water included

-Utilities (electricity, gas) NOT included.

-Renters insurance is required.

-This is a NON-SMOKING property.

-NO pets allowed

TO QUALIFY:
-Household monthly income should be 3+ times monthly rent

-All adult occupants' rental history should be good (no eviction or dispossessory actions in the past 5 years)

-A full credit report will be pulled, as well as a criminal/civil records check

-Application Fee is $35 per occupant over age 18
- Call our agents at 678.926.8194 for more details
-Apply online

LEASE TERMS:
-Security Deposit $1100, with good credit/rental history
-12- or 18- month leases

**No Housing Vouchers Accepted**

-All information is deemed accurate, but not guaranteed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 830 Ridge Avenue have any available units?
830 Ridge Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stone Mountain, GA.
Is 830 Ridge Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
830 Ridge Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 830 Ridge Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 830 Ridge Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stone Mountain.
Does 830 Ridge Avenue offer parking?
No, 830 Ridge Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 830 Ridge Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 830 Ridge Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 830 Ridge Avenue have a pool?
No, 830 Ridge Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 830 Ridge Avenue have accessible units?
No, 830 Ridge Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 830 Ridge Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 830 Ridge Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 830 Ridge Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 830 Ridge Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

