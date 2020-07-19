Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Stone Mountain
Find more places like 802 Ridge Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Stone Mountain, GA
/
802 Ridge Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
802 Ridge Avenue
802 Ridge Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Stone Mountain
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $1,000
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Location
802 Ridge Avenue, Stone Mountain, GA 30083
Stone Mountain
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
Application Fee is per family or per adult not both
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 802 Ridge Avenue have any available units?
802 Ridge Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Stone Mountain, GA
.
Is 802 Ridge Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
802 Ridge Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 802 Ridge Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 802 Ridge Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Stone Mountain
.
Does 802 Ridge Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 802 Ridge Avenue offers parking.
Does 802 Ridge Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 802 Ridge Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 802 Ridge Avenue have a pool?
No, 802 Ridge Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 802 Ridge Avenue have accessible units?
No, 802 Ridge Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 802 Ridge Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 802 Ridge Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 802 Ridge Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 802 Ridge Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Grove Parkview
1900 Glenn Club Dr
Stone Mountain, GA 30087
The Haverly
2700 Summit Creek Dr
Stone Mountain, GA 30083
The Life at Clifton Glen
600 Hambrick Rd
Stone Mountain, GA 30083
Similar Pages
Stone Mountain 1 Bedrooms
Stone Mountain 2 Bedrooms
Stone Mountain Apartments with Parking
Stone Mountain Dog Friendly Apartments
Stone Mountain Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Athens, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Duluth, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Decatur, GA
Newnan, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GA
Canton, GA
Norcross, GA
Clarkston, GA
Covington, GA
Loganville, GA
Fair Oaks, GA
Oakwood, GA
Hiram, GA
Morrow, GA
Hapeville, GA
Flowery Branch, GA
Locust Grove, GA
Grayson, GA
Dawsonville, GA
Powder Springs, GA
Redan, GA
Panthersville, GA
Winder, GA
Forest Park, GA
Gresham Park, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
University of Georgia
Lanier Technical College
Life University