Stone Mountain, GA
802 Ridge Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

802 Ridge Avenue

802 Ridge Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

802 Ridge Avenue, Stone Mountain, GA 30083
Stone Mountain

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
Application Fee is per family or per adult not both

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 802 Ridge Avenue have any available units?
802 Ridge Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stone Mountain, GA.
Is 802 Ridge Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
802 Ridge Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 802 Ridge Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 802 Ridge Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stone Mountain.
Does 802 Ridge Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 802 Ridge Avenue offers parking.
Does 802 Ridge Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 802 Ridge Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 802 Ridge Avenue have a pool?
No, 802 Ridge Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 802 Ridge Avenue have accessible units?
No, 802 Ridge Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 802 Ridge Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 802 Ridge Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 802 Ridge Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 802 Ridge Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
