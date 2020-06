Amenities

patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities

***Available*** Photos to Come! Great 3BR 2BA Stone Mountain home features 1,100 sq. ft. of living area that includes an applianced eat-in kitchen, a cozy family room and a separate dining room. This spacious floor plan is great for entertaining your friends.The lower level includes a partially finished room which would make a great place for a rec room or storage.You will love the back deck and a covered patio below. This lovely home will not last long!



Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.