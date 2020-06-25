All apartments in Stone Mountain
Last updated May 24 2019

616 East Rockborough Court

616 East Rockborough Court
Location

616 East Rockborough Court, Stone Mountain, GA 30083
Stone Mountain

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Meticulously Maintained! This 4/2.5 Home for Rent in Stone Mountain GA is Large and Spacious! Fenced in Backyard, Many Upgrades

This property does not participate in Section 8 Voucher Program.

This 4bd/2.5 ba home is set in a cul-de-sac with a great fenced in backyard. It features a separate formal living room, a separate dining room, a family room with a fireplace, built-in shelves and hardwood floors. A half bath is located off of the family room as well.

The large breakfast area opens up to the family room with beamed ceilings and on the other side, a spacious kitchen with granite countertops, travertine backsplash, undermount stainless steel sink and a pull out faucet.

The four bedrooms upstairs, all have hardwood floors, tiled bathrooms and a large hallway.

Beautiful backyard, two car garage and a great neighborhood make this home perfect for your family.

This home is a must see. Schedule your agent showing now, copy and paste the link: https://www.alhpodland.com/atlanta-homes-for-rent

Security Monitoring is required and is additional $35 per month on top of rent. Renters Insurance is Required. Landlord has 97 percent satisfaction rate with current tenants.

SCHOOLS:

Rockbridge Elementary (assigned)

Stone Mountain High (assigned)

Stone Mountain Middle (assigned)

Tenant Requirements

Tenant Requirements

For a complete List of Qualification Criteria, click here.
1. Photo ID and legal status i.e. driver license, permanent resident card, passport / visa, military ID for each applicant over the age of 18

2. A copy of the SS card for each applicant over the age of 18

3. Last 90 days of pay stubs, 2 years of tax returns, W-2, Benefits letter for Social Security benefits, Welfare benefits, GI benefits, employment contract that show income is .28 times the rent

4. No prior evictions, landlord lawsuits or disposessory filings

5. Five point criminal, credit and background checks, child molester, terrorist check

6. Credit score of 550 or above

7. Application Fee is $55 per person for each applicant over the age of 18. Must be 21 years or older to be financially responsible for the lease

8. Security Deposit is equals to one month rent or higher depending on your circumstances.

9. First month rent required.

10. Pets of any kind are NOT allowed

11. Holding fee is equal to a full first month rent.
Please visit our website for tenant requirements and scheduling information at www.alhpodland.com or call 770-783-3737 to schedule your viewing appointment.

Stone Mountain Property Management Services

ALH|Podland Realty LLC has spent last eight years perfecting its systems and processes and improving the way Stone Mountain property management services are done, so you can trust ALH|Podland Realty LLC. professional property management services to give you professional, timely, courteous and accurate service.

Our responsive team of highly-trained specialists is prepared to meet the extensive demands of Stone Mountain property management is a 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. Our licensed builder oversees all maintenance issues and has a crew of professionals to resolve any issue that comes up. From evictions and troublesome tenants, to marketing and understanding legal issues, we know what works, what rents, and how to get more from your property-with less disruptions for you. We have the experience, licensing and insurance to save you money, help you make money and avoid costly mistakes.

Inquire About Our Stone Mountain Property Management Services

Stone Mountain property management can be a difficult business, which is why more investors are leaving their properties in the hands of professional property management companies. Whether you own one rental home or a large portfolio of investment properties, ALH|Podland Realty LLC. has the expertise you can count on and trust.

Check out our blogs on landlording and property management, our pages on Facebook, Twitter and Google Plus and don't forget to watch our videos on property management tips and tricks available on YouTube, visit our site at www.alhpodland.com or just give us a call at 404-937-1850.

ALH|Podland Realty, Stone Property Management Company. Check us our on our website at Stone Mountain Property Management Services

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 616 East Rockborough Court have any available units?
616 East Rockborough Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stone Mountain, GA.
What amenities does 616 East Rockborough Court have?
Some of 616 East Rockborough Court's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 616 East Rockborough Court currently offering any rent specials?
616 East Rockborough Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 616 East Rockborough Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 616 East Rockborough Court is pet friendly.
Does 616 East Rockborough Court offer parking?
Yes, 616 East Rockborough Court offers parking.
Does 616 East Rockborough Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 616 East Rockborough Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 616 East Rockborough Court have a pool?
No, 616 East Rockborough Court does not have a pool.
Does 616 East Rockborough Court have accessible units?
No, 616 East Rockborough Court does not have accessible units.
Does 616 East Rockborough Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 616 East Rockborough Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 616 East Rockborough Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 616 East Rockborough Court does not have units with air conditioning.
