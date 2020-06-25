616 East Rockborough Court

Amenities

Meticulously Maintained! This 4/2.5 Home for Rent in Stone Mountain GA is Large and Spacious! Fenced in Backyard, Many Upgrades



This property does not participate in Section 8 Voucher Program.



This 4bd/2.5 ba home is set in a cul-de-sac with a great fenced in backyard. It features a separate formal living room, a separate dining room, a family room with a fireplace, built-in shelves and hardwood floors. A half bath is located off of the family room as well.



The large breakfast area opens up to the family room with beamed ceilings and on the other side, a spacious kitchen with granite countertops, travertine backsplash, undermount stainless steel sink and a pull out faucet.



The four bedrooms upstairs, all have hardwood floors, tiled bathrooms and a large hallway.



Beautiful backyard, two car garage and a great neighborhood make this home perfect for your family.



Security Monitoring is required and is additional $35 per month on top of rent. Renters Insurance is Required. Landlord has 97 percent satisfaction rate with current tenants.



SCHOOLS:



Rockbridge Elementary (assigned)



Stone Mountain High (assigned)



Stone Mountain Middle (assigned)



Tenant Requirements



For a complete List of Qualification Criteria, click here.

1. Photo ID and legal status i.e. driver license, permanent resident card, passport / visa, military ID for each applicant over the age of 18



2. A copy of the SS card for each applicant over the age of 18



3. Last 90 days of pay stubs, 2 years of tax returns, W-2, Benefits letter for Social Security benefits, Welfare benefits, GI benefits, employment contract that show income is .28 times the rent



4. No prior evictions, landlord lawsuits or disposessory filings



5. Five point criminal, credit and background checks, child molester, terrorist check



6. Credit score of 550 or above



7. Application Fee is $55 per person for each applicant over the age of 18. Must be 21 years or older to be financially responsible for the lease



8. Security Deposit is equals to one month rent or higher depending on your circumstances.



9. First month rent required.



10. Pets of any kind are NOT allowed



11. Holding fee is equal to a full first month rent.

Stone Mountain Property Management Services



