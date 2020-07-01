All apartments in Stone Mountain
5370 Ridge Forest Drive

Location

5370 Ridge Forest Drive, Stone Mountain, GA 30083
Stone Mountain

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Single Family Home near Stone Mountain Village - Property Id: 241677

Cozy property located near Stone Mountain Village and Park. All appliances in great working condition.

Rental Qualifications: No Evictions or Felonies within the past 5 years - You will be denied if you have any unpaid judgment. No open bankruptcies. Minimum Credit Score 550
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/241677
Property Id 241677

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5630515)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5370 Ridge Forest Drive have any available units?
5370 Ridge Forest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stone Mountain, GA.
What amenities does 5370 Ridge Forest Drive have?
Some of 5370 Ridge Forest Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5370 Ridge Forest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5370 Ridge Forest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5370 Ridge Forest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5370 Ridge Forest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stone Mountain.
Does 5370 Ridge Forest Drive offer parking?
No, 5370 Ridge Forest Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5370 Ridge Forest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5370 Ridge Forest Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5370 Ridge Forest Drive have a pool?
No, 5370 Ridge Forest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5370 Ridge Forest Drive have accessible units?
No, 5370 Ridge Forest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5370 Ridge Forest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5370 Ridge Forest Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5370 Ridge Forest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5370 Ridge Forest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

