5370 Ridge Forest Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher fireplace range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

Single Family Home near Stone Mountain Village - Property Id: 241677



Cozy property located near Stone Mountain Village and Park. All appliances in great working condition.



Rental Qualifications: No Evictions or Felonies within the past 5 years - You will be denied if you have any unpaid judgment. No open bankruptcies. Minimum Credit Score 550

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/241677

Property Id 241677



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5630515)