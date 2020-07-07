All apartments in Stone Mountain
5350 Rockbridge Road Southwest

5350 Rockbridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

5350 Rockbridge Road, Stone Mountain, GA 30088
Stone Mountain

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This delightful home located in Stone Mountain, GA is now available. It features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, great curb appeal. Pull up to the home surrounded by picturesque mature trees and into the 2-car attached garage. Inside includes carpeted living and family room spaces, with a beautiful stone fireplace surrounded by rustic stone in the family room. The kitchen features white cabinetry and glossy black appliances, including dishwasher – cozy breakfast nook off the open kitchen space with view of fireplace. This home also offers master bedroom with balcony and en suite vanity - updated ceiling fans and light fixtures throughout, and much more! Hurry, homes this nice do not last long!
Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit https://www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com/.

Move-In Special! Lease before 04/30/2020 and get one month free!
*rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5350 Rockbridge Road Southwest have any available units?
5350 Rockbridge Road Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stone Mountain, GA.
What amenities does 5350 Rockbridge Road Southwest have?
Some of 5350 Rockbridge Road Southwest's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5350 Rockbridge Road Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
5350 Rockbridge Road Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5350 Rockbridge Road Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 5350 Rockbridge Road Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 5350 Rockbridge Road Southwest offer parking?
Yes, 5350 Rockbridge Road Southwest offers parking.
Does 5350 Rockbridge Road Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5350 Rockbridge Road Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5350 Rockbridge Road Southwest have a pool?
No, 5350 Rockbridge Road Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 5350 Rockbridge Road Southwest have accessible units?
No, 5350 Rockbridge Road Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 5350 Rockbridge Road Southwest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5350 Rockbridge Road Southwest has units with dishwashers.
Does 5350 Rockbridge Road Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 5350 Rockbridge Road Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.

