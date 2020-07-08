All apartments in Stone Mountain
Stone Mountain, GA
5323 Rockborough Trail
5323 Rockborough Trail

5323 Rockborough Trl · No Longer Available
Location

5323 Rockborough Trl, Stone Mountain, GA 30083
Stone Mountain

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
Must have a background check for us to show - Fill out application and we will process to background check and they will charge you $15. www.batistepremierrealty.com / premier.pm21@gmail.com
2186 square feet; 4 bedroom 2.5 bathrooms; Single-family home split-level, with fenced back yard and 2 car garage. NO PETS allowed. Tenants are required to sign up with ClearNow.com to pay rent, must have a checking account or savings account or a debit card that allows automatic withdrawals

The online application is free to fill out. The application process is a total of $50. We will start the process of your application as soon as you submit it online and you will be sent an email for your permission to proceed for a background check and you will be charged $15, this is non-refundable. If you do not answer the email within 24 hours we will move on to the next applicant. We process complete applications as they are received and only one at a time, if you are #2 you will be processed after #1 has been rejected or cancelled, if #1 is accepted you will not be charged the balance of $35. We do not show property without background check. Mr. Ashley Wells is the agent on this property – 404-430-7601. Repeat, must have background check for showing.

Security deposit is contingent on credit report and will be at least $1400.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5323 Rockborough Trail have any available units?
5323 Rockborough Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stone Mountain, GA.
What amenities does 5323 Rockborough Trail have?
Some of 5323 Rockborough Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5323 Rockborough Trail currently offering any rent specials?
5323 Rockborough Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5323 Rockborough Trail pet-friendly?
No, 5323 Rockborough Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stone Mountain.
Does 5323 Rockborough Trail offer parking?
Yes, 5323 Rockborough Trail offers parking.
Does 5323 Rockborough Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5323 Rockborough Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5323 Rockborough Trail have a pool?
No, 5323 Rockborough Trail does not have a pool.
Does 5323 Rockborough Trail have accessible units?
No, 5323 Rockborough Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 5323 Rockborough Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5323 Rockborough Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 5323 Rockborough Trail have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5323 Rockborough Trail has units with air conditioning.

