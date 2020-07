Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities

WOW! Come check out this spacious unit, offering 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms! Amazing features include beautiful kitchen counter tops and back splash and fresh paint throughout. Carpets have been professionally cleaned. Complete with a cozy fireplace, this deal won't last!



This listing is for Unit B.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.