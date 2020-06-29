5306 Ridge Forest Drive

Amenities

This Ridge Forest Stone Mountain two-story duplex is near the entrance to the community. Home features a fenced yard, large washer/dryer utility room, central A/C and heat and large bedrooms with plenty of storage. Available immediately. $60 application fee, security deposit equal to one month rent, 12 month lease. Sorry No Section 8.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.