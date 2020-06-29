All apartments in Stone Mountain
5306 Ridge Forest Drive

5306 Ridge Forest Drive
Location

5306 Ridge Forest Drive, Stone Mountain, GA 30083
Stone Mountain

Amenities

in unit laundry
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
This Ridge Forest Stone Mountain two-story duplex is near the entrance to the community. Home features a fenced yard, large washer/dryer utility room, central A/C and heat and large bedrooms with plenty of storage. Available immediately. $60 application fee, security deposit equal to one month rent, 12 month lease. Sorry No Section 8.

Rental Terms: Rent: $890, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $890, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5306 Ridge Forest Drive have any available units?
5306 Ridge Forest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stone Mountain, GA.
Is 5306 Ridge Forest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5306 Ridge Forest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5306 Ridge Forest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5306 Ridge Forest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stone Mountain.
Does 5306 Ridge Forest Drive offer parking?
No, 5306 Ridge Forest Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5306 Ridge Forest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5306 Ridge Forest Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5306 Ridge Forest Drive have a pool?
No, 5306 Ridge Forest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5306 Ridge Forest Drive have accessible units?
No, 5306 Ridge Forest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5306 Ridge Forest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5306 Ridge Forest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5306 Ridge Forest Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5306 Ridge Forest Drive has units with air conditioning.

