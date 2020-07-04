516 Anglewood Trce

Amenities

Spacious 2- story home in sought after Monarch Village. Enjoy the formal living room & separate formal dining room. Family room has fireplace with view to kitchen area. Stainless steel appliances including built in microwave. Large master suite has sitting area, master bath with double vanity, garden tub and separate shower. Separate laundry room on main level. Backyard with privacy. A 2 car garage with auto garage openers. Amenities within the community includes clubhouse, swim, tennis, park, walking trail, lake, playground and you can walk to day care. This is the perfect house for the perfect family! No pets allowed.