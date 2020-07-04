All apartments in Stockbridge
516 Anglewood Trce
516 Anglewood Trce

516 Anglewood Trace · No Longer Available
Location

516 Anglewood Trace, Stockbridge, GA 30281
Monarch Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Spacious 2- story home in sought after Monarch Village. Enjoy the formal living room & separate formal dining room. Family room has fireplace with view to kitchen area. Stainless steel appliances including built in microwave. Large master suite has sitting area, master bath with double vanity, garden tub and separate shower. Separate laundry room on main level. Backyard with privacy. A 2 car garage with auto garage openers. Amenities within the community includes clubhouse, swim, tennis, park, walking trail, lake, playground and you can walk to day care. This is the perfect house for the perfect family! No pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 516 Anglewood Trce have any available units?
516 Anglewood Trce doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stockbridge, GA.
What amenities does 516 Anglewood Trce have?
Some of 516 Anglewood Trce's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 516 Anglewood Trce currently offering any rent specials?
516 Anglewood Trce is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 516 Anglewood Trce pet-friendly?
No, 516 Anglewood Trce is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stockbridge.
Does 516 Anglewood Trce offer parking?
Yes, 516 Anglewood Trce offers parking.
Does 516 Anglewood Trce have units with washers and dryers?
No, 516 Anglewood Trce does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 516 Anglewood Trce have a pool?
Yes, 516 Anglewood Trce has a pool.
Does 516 Anglewood Trce have accessible units?
No, 516 Anglewood Trce does not have accessible units.
Does 516 Anglewood Trce have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 516 Anglewood Trce has units with dishwashers.
Does 516 Anglewood Trce have units with air conditioning?
No, 516 Anglewood Trce does not have units with air conditioning.

