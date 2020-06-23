All apartments in Stockbridge
1108 Wilmington Way
1108 Wilmington Way

1108 Wilmington Way · No Longer Available
Location

1108 Wilmington Way, Stockbridge, GA 30253
Eagles Landing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Beautifully private cul-de-sac home turnkey ready for move in today! The captivating two-story entrance foyer features cherry hardwood floors and giant windows that provide tons of natural light throughout the home. The modern open-concept layout is great for entertaining, allowing your friends and family to spread out to multiple rooms in the home without missing out on any action or fun. Extremely spacious master bedroom boasts a large walk-in closet and huge private en-suite bath, providing the peace and quiet you deserve for relaxing after a busy day. Backing up to woods rather than neighbors, you'll love the serene tree-lined views while enjoying the sunshine on the walkout back patio. Homes like this do not last long! Schedule your tour today before it's gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

