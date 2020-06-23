1108 Wilmington Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors walk in closets

Beautifully private cul-de-sac home turnkey ready for move in today! The captivating two-story entrance foyer features cherry hardwood floors and giant windows that provide tons of natural light throughout the home. The modern open-concept layout is great for entertaining, allowing your friends and family to spread out to multiple rooms in the home without missing out on any action or fun. Extremely spacious master bedroom boasts a large walk-in closet and huge private en-suite bath, providing the peace and quiet you deserve for relaxing after a busy day. Backing up to woods rather than neighbors, you'll love the serene tree-lined views while enjoying the sunshine on the walkout back patio. Homes like this do not last long! Schedule your tour today before it's gone!