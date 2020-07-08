1012 Peaks Pt

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters walk in closets Property Amenities pool tennis court

Gorgeous, Move-In-Ready 4 beds 3 bath home in Henry County! This beauty offers an open formal living, dining room floor plan with a lovely fireplace. Large open kitchen with island, siting room, lots of cabinets space and walk in closet. Granite counter tops, Guest bedroom on main level. 2nd level features a huge master bed with sitting room, large walk in closet, and spacious master bath adjacent to bedroom. Secondary bedrooms offer ample space with walk in closets in each room. Home is near Eagles Landing area of Henry county. Union Grove Schools. This Swim/tennis community will not disappoint. Close to everything. Minutes from I-75, great shopping, restaurants, and Piedmont Henry hospital. Conveniently located mins from Hartsfield-Jackson Airport, I-675, I-285, and under 45 mins from Dwntown Atlanta! You do not want to miss out on this lovely home!