Stockbridge, GA
1012 Peaks Pt
Last updated April 28 2020 at 1:46 AM

1012 Peaks Pt

1012 Peaks Point · No Longer Available
Location

1012 Peaks Point, Stockbridge, GA 30253

Amenities

granite counters
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Gorgeous, Move-In-Ready 4 beds 3 bath home in Henry County! This beauty offers an open formal living, dining room floor plan with a lovely fireplace. Large open kitchen with island, siting room, lots of cabinets space and walk in closet. Granite counter tops, Guest bedroom on main level. 2nd level features a huge master bed with sitting room, large walk in closet, and spacious master bath adjacent to bedroom. Secondary bedrooms offer ample space with walk in closets in each room. Home is near Eagles Landing area of Henry county. Union Grove Schools. This Swim/tennis community will not disappoint. Close to everything. Minutes from I-75, great shopping, restaurants, and Piedmont Henry hospital. Conveniently located mins from Hartsfield-Jackson Airport, I-675, I-285, and under 45 mins from Dwntown Atlanta! You do not want to miss out on this lovely home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1012 Peaks Pt have any available units?
1012 Peaks Pt doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stockbridge, GA.
What amenities does 1012 Peaks Pt have?
Some of 1012 Peaks Pt's amenities include granite counters, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1012 Peaks Pt currently offering any rent specials?
1012 Peaks Pt is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1012 Peaks Pt pet-friendly?
No, 1012 Peaks Pt is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stockbridge.
Does 1012 Peaks Pt offer parking?
No, 1012 Peaks Pt does not offer parking.
Does 1012 Peaks Pt have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1012 Peaks Pt does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1012 Peaks Pt have a pool?
Yes, 1012 Peaks Pt has a pool.
Does 1012 Peaks Pt have accessible units?
No, 1012 Peaks Pt does not have accessible units.
Does 1012 Peaks Pt have units with dishwashers?
No, 1012 Peaks Pt does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1012 Peaks Pt have units with air conditioning?
No, 1012 Peaks Pt does not have units with air conditioning.

