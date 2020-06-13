31 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Statesboro, GA

Apartment List
Finding an apartment in Statesboro that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
312 S. Zetterower Ave. #2
312 South Zetterower Avenue, Statesboro, GA
2 Bedrooms
$650
928 sqft
312 S. Zetterower Avenue - Located close to town and the Georgia Southern campus. Pet friendly! Call today for a showing 912-489-4432 (RLNE5738135)

1 Unit Available
604 Marvin Ave.
604 Marvin Avenue, Statesboro, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1507 sqft
604 Marvin Ave. Available 07/24/20 604 Marvin Avenue - Great home located close to town. Call today for a showing! (RLNE3466851)

1 Unit Available
79 South College Street
79 S College St, Statesboro, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
975 sqft
WEST DISTRICT LOFT! 79 South College Street - Located in the up and coming West District in downtown Statesboro.

1 Unit Available
123 Blue Ridge Drive
123 Blue Ridge Drive, Statesboro, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
2434 sqft
123 Blue Ridge Drive Available 07/15/20 123 Blue Ridge Drive - Super convenient to shopping, restaurants and downtown. The home has a large kitchen with a breakfast area, a laundry room, four nice sized bedrooms and three full baths.

1 Unit Available
17 Somerset
17 Somerset, Statesboro, GA
2 Bedrooms
$825
1108 sqft
17 Somerset Available 07/27/20 17 Somerset - End unit located in Somerset. Close to town and campus. Small pets only! Call today for a showing! Washer & Dryer included. (RLNE5033759)

1 Unit Available
221 Sunview Drive
221 Sunview Drive, Statesboro, GA
2 Bedrooms
$900
1118 sqft
221 Sunview Drive Available 07/13/20 221 Sunview Drive - Great unit located in Cobblestone Place. 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a small fenced-in backyard. *Pictures are of 231 Sunview but the floorplan is the same. *finishes may differ.

1 Unit Available
114 Greenbriar Trail
114 Greenbriar Trail, Statesboro, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2379 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED 4 Bedroom 2 Bath House with Pool - NEWLY RENOVATED Family/Professional or Student Rental Swimming Pool, Fenced Yard $1,600/m Available May, OR reserve for Fall move-in (RLNE5193518)

1 Unit Available
205 Sunview Drive
205 Sunview Drive, Statesboro, GA
2 Bedrooms
$900
1118 sqft
205 Sunview Drive Available 07/15/20 205 Sunview Drive - Located in Cobblestone Place, great and quiet area! Small fenced-in back yard and covered patio area! This unit is also a corner unit! Call today for a showing! (RLNE2205288)

1 Unit Available
107 Laircey Street
107 Laircey Street, Statesboro, GA
3 Bedrooms
$975
1764 sqft
107 Laircey Street Available 07/24/20 107 Laircey Street - Recently updated home located close to town! Stainless appliances and wood-like flooring! Call today!! (RLNE5854902)

1 Unit Available
203 Little Magnolia Ln
203 Little Magnolia Ln, Statesboro, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1822 sqft
ONLY ONE Cottage available for Fall 2020 for rent in the popular Ashbrooke neighborhood.

1 Unit Available
5039 Scotch Pine - 1
5039 Scott Pine Avenue, Statesboro, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1829 sqft
5039 Scotch Pine - 1 Available 06/15/20 5039 Scotch Pine Avenue Available Fall 2019 - Great, spacious home located in Whispering Pines Subdivision! Just a few minutes from town! Pet friendly! Call PMG Rentals at (912) 489-4432 for

1 Unit Available
108 Fletcher Dr
108 Fletcher Drive, Statesboro, GA
3 Bedrooms
$925
1745 sqft
July rental home. Spacious 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath home. Comes complete with a firplace and wooded 1/2 acre level lot. Close to all that Statesboro has to offer. Pets may be considered by the Owner with a non refundable deposit and approval.

1 Unit Available
4 Southern Court
4 Southern Ct, Statesboro, GA
2 Bedrooms
$600
725 sqft
4 Southern Court is a conveniently located apartment on the campus of GSU. This 2 bed 1 bath with a bonus room and is pet friendly with restriction and pet fees are required.
Results within 1 mile of Statesboro

1 Unit Available
1600 Rebekah Rd.
1600 Rebekah Road, Bulloch County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$950
1280 sqft
1600 Rebekah Rd. Available 08/01/20 1600 Rebekah Road - Located in Southside Plantation. Pet friendly! (RLNE3185432)

1 Unit Available
1610 Rebekah Road
1610 Rebekah Road, Bulloch County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,005
1280 sqft
1610 Rebekah Road - Stand-alone 3 bedroom home located in Southside Plantation. No carpet! Spacious backyard area. Pet friendly! Call today for a showing! (RLNE5849061)

1 Unit Available
8100 Burkhalter Road #900
8100 Burkhalter Road, Bulloch County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1548 sqft
8100 Burkhalter Road Unit 900 - Beautiful Gated Community in Statesboro! COMPLETELY RENOVATED: Hardwood Floors, Ceramic Tile, Stainless Steel, New Paint, Custom Cabinets in Kitchen and so much more.

1 Unit Available
18 Paradise Cv
18 Paradise Cove, Bulloch County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,230
1550 sqft
Adorable 3 bedroom cottage has a great open layout that features bedrooms with private baths, large den, large closets, screened porch, ceiling fans in all rooms, kitchen with all appliances including smooth surface stove, and much more.

1 Unit Available
224 Booster Blvd
224 Booster Boulevard, Bulloch County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1694 sqft
4 bedroom/ 4 bath Brick Home with garage in Burkhalter Plantation. Available move-in Aug 1st, 2020. All major appliances including Built-in Microwave/washer and dryer. Pet friendly. Lawn care included.

1 Unit Available
2202 Gretels Hunt - Unit A
2202 Gretel, Bulloch County, GA
1 Bedroom
$350
1530 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
2 bedrooms for UNIVERSITY STUDENTS ONLY for the Fall semester. You'll be sharing the 4 bedroom house with 2 other responsible GSU students. Your room will be furnished, but if you have your own furniture -- no problem.

1 Unit Available
517 Excalibur Court, Unit 1
517 Excaliber Ct, Bulloch County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1736 sqft
AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st in a primarily collage community in the popular subdivision Burkhalter Plantation. It's a 4 Bedroom 4 bath unit and available for $400 a room. This home is pet friendly. Call today for a tour 912.764.

1 Unit Available
216 Booster Blvd
216 Booster Boulevard, Bulloch County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1623 sqft
4 bedroom/4 bath home in Burkhalter Plantation. Available to move-in Aug 1st, 2020. All Major appliances including Built-In Microwave and washer/ dryer. Pet friendly. Lawn care included.

1 Unit Available
467 Coachs Way
467 Coaches Way, Bulloch County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1627 sqft
4 bedroom/ 4 bath home with garage in Burkhalter Plantation. Available move-in Aug 1st,2020. All major appliances including Built-in Microwave and washer/ dryer. Pet friendly. Lawn care included.
Results within 5 miles of Statesboro

1 Unit Available
304 Boothill Court
304 Boothill Ct, Bulloch County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1490 sqft
304 Boothill Court Available 08/04/20 Family/Professional 3 bed/2 bath house - 3 bed/2 bath home with fenced-in yard Available August $1,300/m (RLNE5764209)

1 Unit Available
2409 Walden Way
2409 Walden Way, Bulloch County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1332 sqft
2409 Walden Way Available 08/01/20 2409 Walden Way - Located in Pulaski Point. This house sits on an acre lot. It also has an awesome backyard that is fenced in and a large back porch! Call today for a showing! (RLNE3274925)
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Statesboro, GA

Finding an apartment in Statesboro that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

