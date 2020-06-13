136 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Georgetown, GA

Apartment List
Finding an apartment in Georgetown that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
16 Units Available
Preston Grove
1825 Grove Point Rd, Georgetown, GA
1 Bedroom
$935
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,063
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,332
1362 sqft
Welcome home to Preston Grove!Preston Grove offers a variety of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes featuring nicely appointed kitchens, tons of storage space and large outdoor patio and balconies.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
4 Units Available
The Trellis
15 Brasseler Blvd, Georgetown, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find a lifestyle that fits you. When it comes to service, our friendly, professional onsite management staff does what it takes to make your experience at The Trellis an experience of higher standard of living.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
107 Cormorant Way
107 Cormorant Way, Georgetown, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1600 sqft
Available 08/15/20 Property Highlights: Available August 15th! Two Car Garage Fenced Backyard Vaulted Ceilings Split Floor Plan Small Patio Seperate Dining Area Eat-in Kitchen Garden Tub Fireplace Pet-Friendly Property Description Located off of

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
244 Hinesville Unit B
244 Hinesville Rd, Georgetown, GA
2 Bedrooms
$825
648 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available NOW!!! - Cozy Country living/convenient location 2BR/1BA cozy cottage with attached decks.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5 Sunset Way
5 Sunset Way, Georgetown, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1651 sqft
3 or 4 bedroom home in the Eagles Landing section of Georgetown - Located on a cul de sac in Eagles Landing in Georgetown this Lowcountry home has high ceilings, pass through galley kitchen, breakfast area, formal dining, split bedroom plan, 2 car

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
777 King George Blvd, Unit #9
777 King George Blvd, Georgetown, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1596 sqft
This two bedroom two 1/2 bath home is located in Georgetown Place townhomes. It is a very spacious town home that is located near everything.

1 of 1

Last updated April 4 at 10:37am
1 Unit Available
48 Beaver Run Drive
48 Beaver Run Drive, Georgetown, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1422 sqft
Meticulously updated ranch home in amenity filled neighborhood. Home features upgraded laminate wood flooring in all living areas, tiled kitchen and bathrooms. Master bathroom features large walk in shower.
Results within 1 mile of Georgetown
Verified

1 of 100

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
13 Units Available
The Place at Georgetown
450 Al Henderson Blvd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$930
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1282 sqft
Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! The irresistible charm of southern coastal living is yours at The Links at Georgetown and The Place at Georgetown.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
12 Units Available
The Links at Georgetown
450 Al Henderson Blvd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$930
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
High-quality features include gourmet kitchens, fireplaces, air conditioning, garden tubs, and walk-in wardrobes. Enjoy the fire pit, pool, and outdoor grill area. Close to Historic Downtown Savannah with links to I-95 and I-16.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
21 Units Available
The Slate
5798 Ogeechee Rd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$970
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,242
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,462
1347 sqft
Explore The Slate, our upscale community of apartments in Savannah, GA. This idyllic community of one, two, and three bedroom homes boasts open, spacious layouts, with elements of modern design and Southern charm around every corner.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:32pm
$
32 Units Available
Grand Oaks at Ogeechee River
5806 Ogeechee Rd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$899
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1450 sqft
Right by the river and Highway 17. A game room, cardio-wellness center and a cyber cafe. Gate-accessed community with a salt-water pool, grilling area and gym. Updated appliances and extra storage in the apartments.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
3 Units Available
Bradley Pointe Apartments
1355 Bradley Blvd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,054
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1079 sqft
Exceptional Features, Exceptional Value! Located in Savannah, Georgia, Bradley Pointe Apartments offers easy access to I-95 and is just minutes away from COASTAL GEORGIA BOTANICAL GARDENS, the cobblestone streets of beautiful HISTORIC DOWNTOWN

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Windsor Forest
1 Unit Available
4 Inwood Rd
4 Inwood Road, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Available JUNE 5TH!!!! - 2BR/2BA 1052 sq ft home with cozy wood floors & walls. Fenced yard, & access to dock where you can fish, shrimp, and crab. Conveniently located near Savannah Mall, Walmart, HAAF, AASU, and much more.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
210 Calm Oaks Circle
210 Calm Oaks Cir, Savannah, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2356 sqft
210 Calm Oaks Circle Available 08/03/20 210 Calm Oaks Circle * Savannah, GA * $1800/month - Great family home with 4 bedrooms plus 2.5 baths. Open floor plan. Large Greatroom.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
33 Dianne Mackenzie Way
33 Dianne Mackenzie Way, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1441 sqft
33 Dianne Mackenzie Way Available 07/01/20 Cozy 3 Bedroom in Bradley Point South - Cozy 3 bed/2 bath single story home located in the Bradley Point South Subdivision.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
198 Sawgrass Drive
198 Sawgrass Dr, Chatham County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2229 sqft
Beautiful 4 bed 2.5 bath home in the Mosswood subdivision. Large open floor plan with separate living room dining room and study. Large master bedroom and oversized guest room upstairs with 2 other bedrooms and full bath.
Results within 5 miles of Georgetown
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Wilshire Estates - Savannah Mall
3 Units Available
Ridgewood Apartment Homes
12008 Middleground Rd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$930
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Southside’s best kept secret! Check out the stunning Savannah, GA apartments for rent at Ridgewood Apartment Homes.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Paradise Park
31 Units Available
Moss Pointe
9400 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$860
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
1049 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1545 sqft
Welcome home to spacious floor plans nestled in between the oak trees while having the luxury and convenience to everything! Moss Pointe is one of the the only fully renovated communites on the south side of Savannah! The community includes an
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Leeds Gate - Colonial Village
14 Units Available
Sterling Bluff
201 W. Montgomery Crossroad, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$914
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$958
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,089
1293 sqft
Ideally situated close to malls and restaurants, Sterling Bluff Apartments feature an on-site clubhouse, 24/7 fitness room and a wide variety of open floor plans to suit any taste.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
43 Units Available
Olympus Fenwick
101 Fenwick Village Dr, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$943
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,306
1368 sqft
Resort-style community with two sparkling swimming pools, community clubhouse and game room. Located just off I-95 and only 10 minutes from downtown. Units feature 9-foot ceilings, bay windows and garden tubs.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:34pm
Chatham Parkway
57 Units Available
Fountains at Chatham
1699 Chatham Pkwy, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$862
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,191
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,261
1401 sqft
Refreshing swimming pool, charming lake, media room and other luxury amenities designed to relax. Recently renovated and furnished with hardwood floors, granite counters and fully equipped kitchens.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Southside
12 Units Available
Osprey on the Bluffs
11900 White Bluff Rd, Unit 206, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$855
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1123 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in a quiet marshland setting close to downtown Savannah. One- and two-bedroom apartments feature traditional layouts and modern fixtures and finishes. Ample amenities, including a fitness center and outdoor kitchen.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Paradise Park
9 Units Available
Heron on the Bluffs
10014 White Bluff Rd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,019
951 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1246 sqft
Great location, close to schools, parks and restaurants. Luxury units include range, refrigerator, bathtub, carpet, and patio or balcony. Community features pool, playground, game room, BBQ grill area and gym.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Windsor Forest
2 Units Available
Ascend at Savannah
10714 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$830
1050 sqft
Modern homes with in-unit laundry, modern appliances in kitchens, and large closets. This pet-friendly community has a sparkling pool and a playground, among other amenities. Twenty minutes from downtown Savannah.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Georgetown, GA

Finding an apartment in Georgetown that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

