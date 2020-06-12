/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:42 PM
54 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Statesboro, GA
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
208 Merrywood Drive
208 Merry Wood Drive, Statesboro, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1981 sqft
208 Merrywood Drive Available 08/04/20 3 bed/2 bath Available Fall for $1,260/m - Student, Fall 3 bed/2 bath 2-story home $1,260/m (RLNE5854998)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
107 Laircey Street
107 Laircey Street, Statesboro, GA
3 Bedrooms
$975
1764 sqft
107 Laircey Street Available 07/24/20 107 Laircey Street - Recently updated home located close to town! Stainless appliances and wood-like flooring! Call today!! (RLNE5854902)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
604 Mimosa Court
604 Mimosa Court, Statesboro, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1896 sqft
604 Mimosa Court Available 08/04/20 Family/Professional - Family/Professional 3 bed/2 bath + bonus room $1,200/m No Pets Allowed (RLNE5764206)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
109 Greenwood Ave
109 Greenwood Avenue, Statesboro, GA
109 Greenwood Ave Available 08/04/20 Family/Professional OR Student 4/2 house - Family/Prof $1,200/m Student $1,400/m (RLNE5764204)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
103 Oak Hollow Drive
103 Oak Hollow Drive, Statesboro, GA
103 Oak Hollow Drive Available 08/04/20 Family/Professional 4 bed/3 bath house - Family/Professional 4 bed/ 3 bath two-story home in Northlake Subdivision Available August 2020 $1200/m (RLNE5764207)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
114 Greenbriar Trail
114 Greenbriar Trail, Statesboro, GA
NEWLY RENOVATED 4 Bedroom 2 Bath House with Pool - NEWLY RENOVATED Family/Professional or Student Rental Swimming Pool, Fenced Yard $1,600/m Available May, OR reserve for Fall move-in (RLNE5193518)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
123 Blue Ridge Drive
123 Blue Ridge Drive, Statesboro, GA
123 Blue Ridge Drive Available 07/15/20 123 Blue Ridge Drive - Super convenient to shopping, restaurants and downtown. The home has a large kitchen with a breakfast area, a laundry room, four nice sized bedrooms and three full baths.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
604 Marvin Ave.
604 Marvin Avenue, Statesboro, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1507 sqft
604 Marvin Ave. Available 07/24/20 604 Marvin Avenue - Great home located close to town. Call today for a showing! (RLNE3466851)
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
203 Little Magnolia Ln
203 Little Magnolia Ln, Statesboro, GA
ONLY ONE Cottage available for Fall 2020 for rent in the popular Ashbrooke neighborhood.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
33 Carter Dr
33 Carter Drive, Statesboro, GA
3 Bedrooms
$775
1124 sqft
Nice 3 bed 1 bath available in February !! Great neighborhood that is quiet but close to shopping and schools. Home is also located in the Mattie Lively/William James school district. Call or come by our office for more details!!
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
312 Peg Wen Blvd
312 Peg-Wen Boulevard, Statesboro, GA
3 Bedrooms
$975
1510 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath all brick home. Level 1/2 acre lot and carport. Convenient to dining and shopping as well as Georgia Southern University.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
112 Stratford St
112 Stratford Street, Statesboro, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1212 sqft
FALL RENTAL. AVAILABLE AUGUST 5th, 2020. 3 bedroom/2 bath house near Statesboro High School. Close to Wal-Mart and mall. Call today for an appt. to view!
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
225 Broad St
225 South Broad Street, Statesboro, GA
3 Bedrooms
$795
2032 sqft
Available August 5th! 3 bed/2 bath brick house convenient to GSU and downtown Statesboro. Call our office today for a tour!
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
129 Gentilly Dr
129 Gentilly Drive, Statesboro, GA
3 Bedrooms
$850
1053 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed 1.5 bath home located in the heart of Statesboro. Close to schools, shopping, and Willie McTell Walking Trail. Contact our office for more details!!!!! Available August 2020!!
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
530 Acorn Ln
530 Acorn Ln, Statesboro, GA
3 Bedrooms
$950
1330 sqft
3 Bedroom/2 Bath house in Mossy Oak subdivision! Call today to schedule a tour! Available August 1st, 2020!!
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
220 S Mulberry St
220 South Mulberry Street, Statesboro, GA
3 Bedrooms
$895
1160 sqft
Nice 3 bed 2 bath located in the heart of Statesboro! Available July 5th!!
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
5039 Scotch Pine - 1
5039 Scott Pine Avenue, Statesboro, GA
5039 Scotch Pine - 1 Available 06/15/20 5039 Scotch Pine Avenue Available Fall 2019 - Great, spacious home located in Whispering Pines Subdivision! Just a few minutes from town! Pet friendly! Call PMG Rentals at (912) 489-4432 for
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
116 Gentilly Dr
116 Gentilly Drive, Statesboro, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1350 sqft
AVAILABLE AUGUST 5th 2020! CLOSE TO CAMPUS AND DOWNTOWN! CALL TODAY FOR A TOUR!
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
7 Greenwood Ave
7 Greenwood Avenue, Statesboro, GA
Lovely 3 bed 2.5 bath with a bonus room located in a great neighborhood!! Close to shopping and schools!! Available July 5th
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
108 Fletcher Dr
108 Fletcher Drive, Statesboro, GA
3 Bedrooms
$925
1745 sqft
July rental home. Spacious 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath home. Comes complete with a firplace and wooded 1/2 acre level lot. Close to all that Statesboro has to offer. Pets may be considered by the Owner with a non refundable deposit and approval.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
400 Catherine Ave
400 Catherine Avenue, Statesboro, GA
Perfect 4 bedroom 4 bath rental minutes from campus and shopping. Call our office or come by to schedule your viewing today! Available August 2020!
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
809 Gentilly Rd
809 Gentilly Road, Statesboro, GA
4 Bedroom/2 Bath house off of Gentilly Rd. Very spacious living area and bedrooms. Great location, close to everything. Call our office today for more details or to set up a tour. Available August 1, 2020.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
124 Holly Dr
124 Holly Drive, Statesboro, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1755 sqft
Fall 2018 Rental. Available for August 1, 2020 move in. 3 Bed/2 Bath home in Edgewood subdivision. Call today to schedule a tour!
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
1 Unit Available
17 University Place, Unit A1
17 University Pl, Statesboro, GA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 17 University Place, Unit A1 in Statesboro. View photos, descriptions and more!