11 Apartments for rent in Statesboro, GA with garage

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
112 Stratford St
112 Stratford Street, Statesboro, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1212 sqft
FALL RENTAL. AVAILABLE AUGUST 5th, 2020. 3 bedroom/2 bath house near Statesboro High School. Close to Wal-Mart and mall. Call today for an appt. to view!
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8100 Burkhalter Road #900
8100 Burkhalter Road, Bulloch County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1548 sqft
8100 Burkhalter Road Unit 900 - Beautiful Gated Community in Statesboro! COMPLETELY RENOVATED: Hardwood Floors, Ceramic Tile, Stainless Steel, New Paint, Custom Cabinets in Kitchen and so much more.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
224 Booster Blvd
224 Booster Boulevard, Bulloch County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1694 sqft
4 bedroom/ 4 bath Brick Home with garage in Burkhalter Plantation. Available move-in Aug 1st, 2020. All major appliances including Built-in Microwave/washer and dryer. Pet friendly. Lawn care included.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
104 Thomkin Dr
104 Thompkin Drive, Bulloch County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1694 sqft
4 bedroom/ 4 bath home with garage in Burkhalter Plantation. Available move-in Aug 1st, 2020. Built-in microwave/washer and dryer included. Call and/or text to agent to set-up appointment to view the property.

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
517 Excalibur Court, Unit 1
517 Excaliber Ct, Bulloch County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1736 sqft
AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st in a primarily collage community in the popular subdivision Burkhalter Plantation. It's a 4 Bedroom 4 bath unit and available for $400 a room. This home is pet friendly. Call today for a tour 912.764.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
467 Coachs Way
467 Coaches Way, Bulloch County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1627 sqft
4 bedroom/ 4 bath home with garage in Burkhalter Plantation. Available move-in Aug 1st,2020. All major appliances including Built-in Microwave and washer/ dryer. Pet friendly. Lawn care included.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
115 Thomkin Dr
115 Thompkin Drive, Bulloch County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1694 sqft
4 bedroom/ 4 bath home with garage in Burkhalter Plantation. Available move-in Aug 1st, 2020. Built-in microwave/washer and dryer included. Call and/or text to agent to set-up appointment to view the property.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
704 Guinevere Ct
704 Guinevere Court, Bulloch County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1677 sqft
4 bedroom 4 bathroom home. To rent whole home it is $1600 with a $800 Non-refundable Deposit. To rent by room with individual leases it will be $400 a room with $200 non-refundable security Deposit.

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
5755 Burkhalter Road, Unit 1
5755 Burkhalter Road, Bulloch County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1593 sqft
This property is located in a primarily college community within 5 minutes of GS campus and OTC in the desirable community Camelot.
Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
104 Evergreen Dr
104 Evergreen Drive, Bulloch County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1819 sqft
Great property for students available Aug 5th!! Great location, close to GSU and shopping!! Call or come by our office to schedule a tour today!

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
301 Palm Ave
301 Palm Avenue, Bulloch County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$900
1220 sqft
Incredible 2 bedroom 2 bath townhome available Fall 2020 in The Hammocks. You'll enjoy living on a quiet friendly cul-de-sac in this well maintained and upscale neighborhood.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Statesboro, GA

Statesboro apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

