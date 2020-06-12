Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:27 AM

11 Apartments for rent in Statesboro, GA with balcony

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
203 Little Magnolia Ln
203 Little Magnolia Ln, Statesboro, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1822 sqft
ONLY ONE Cottage available for Fall 2020 for rent in the popular Ashbrooke neighborhood.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
205 Sunview Drive
205 Sunview Drive, Statesboro, GA
2 Bedrooms
$900
1118 sqft
205 Sunview Drive Available 07/15/20 205 Sunview Drive - Located in Cobblestone Place, great and quiet area! Small fenced-in back yard and covered patio area! This unit is also a corner unit! Call today for a showing! (RLNE2205288)

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
4 Southern Court
4 Southern Ct, Statesboro, GA
2 Bedrooms
$600
725 sqft
4 Southern Court is a conveniently located apartment on the campus of GSU. This 2 bed 1 bath with a bonus room and is pet friendly with restriction and pet fees are required.
Results within 1 mile of Statesboro

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
18 Paradise Cv
18 Paradise Cove, Bulloch County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,230
1550 sqft
Adorable 3 bedroom cottage has a great open layout that features bedrooms with private baths, large den, large closets, screened porch, ceiling fans in all rooms, kitchen with all appliances including smooth surface stove, and much more.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
2202 Gretels Hunt - Unit A
2202 Gretel, Bulloch County, GA
1 Bedroom
$350
1530 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
2 bedrooms for UNIVERSITY STUDENTS ONLY for the Fall semester. You'll be sharing the 4 bedroom house with 2 other responsible GSU students. Your room will be furnished, but if you have your own furniture -- no problem.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
517 Excalibur Court, Unit 1
517 Excaliber Ct, Bulloch County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1736 sqft
AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st in a primarily collage community in the popular subdivision Burkhalter Plantation. It's a 4 Bedroom 4 bath unit and available for $400 a room. This home is pet friendly. Call today for a tour 912.764.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
5755 Burkhalter Road, Unit 1
5755 Burkhalter Road, Bulloch County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1593 sqft
This property is located in a primarily college community within 5 minutes of GS campus and OTC in the desirable community Camelot.
Results within 5 miles of Statesboro

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
235 Sawgrass Trl
235 Sawgrass Trail, Bulloch County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1300 sqft
This townhome has a large den, bedrooms with private baths, large walk-in closets, ceiling fans in all rooms, fully equipped kitchen with energy efficient appliances including a smooth surface stove, private back patio, and much more! Call today for

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
2806 Rusty Road
2806 Rusty Road, Bulloch County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1491 sqft
The appliances in this home will be replaced with new stainless steal prior to move in. Also, the bathrooms have been updated along with new flooring. Home includes a large fenced in backyard and all major appliances except washer and dryer.

1 of 12

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
301 Palm Ave
301 Palm Avenue, Bulloch County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$900
1220 sqft
Incredible 2 bedroom 2 bath townhome available Fall 2020 in The Hammocks. You'll enjoy living on a quiet friendly cul-de-sac in this well maintained and upscale neighborhood.
Results within 10 miles of Statesboro

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
140 Reserve Ln
140 Reserve Ln, Bulloch County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1300 sqft
3 bedroom townhouse with a spacious layout featuring granite counter-tops, an eating bar, hardwood floors, private patios, and private bedrooms/baths! Give us a call today for more information!
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Statesboro, GA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Statesboro renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

