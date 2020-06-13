Apartment List
/
GA
/
rincon
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:50 PM

36 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Rincon, GA

Finding an apartment in Rincon that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:21pm
$
34 Units Available
Panther Effingham Parc Apartments
617 Towne Park Drive, Rincon, GA
Studio
$863
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,104
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
986 sqft
Convenient to Rincon South Shopping Center and Mill Creek Center, this community offers residents a clubhouse, 24-hour fitness center, pet spa and on-site laundry. Apartments can be furnished and offer granite countertops and screened patios.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
204 E Fourth Street
204 E 4th St, Rincon, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1938 sqft
204 E Fourth Street - Rincon, GA 31326 $1100/mth - A true "gem" in the heart of Rincon! This home features 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, formal living room (could be 4th bedroom), dining area, large sunk in den with fireplace, kitchen with range, fridge, and
Results within 1 mile of Rincon

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
711 Plantation Drive
711 Plantation Drive, Effingham County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1572 sqft
711 Plantation Drive Available 06/22/20 711 Plantation Drive - Rincon, GA 31326 $1495/mth - AVAILABLE June 22 2020! Updated home in Hickory Knob Subdivision.
Results within 5 miles of Rincon
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:18pm
$
33 Units Available
The Columns at Coldbrook Station
501 Old Richmond Road, Port Wentworth, GA
1 Bedroom
$930
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,255
1461 sqft
The Columns at Coldbrook Station is where you will find pure, simple luxury in the heart of Port Wentworth Georgia.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:52am
$
Contact for Availability
Ardmore at Rice Hope
1332 Mulberry Blvd, Port Wentworth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,075
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1332 sqft
BRAND NEW APARTMENT HOMES... NOW OPEN! Find your new home today! Welcome to Ardmore at Rice Hope! Our Port Wentworth Apartments for rent have everything you need when looking for a home.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
247 Bellflower Circle
247 Bellflower Cir, Effingham County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2338 sqft
247 Bellflower Circle Available 07/17/20 **Available mid July** 4 Bedroom with Bonus room in the South Effingham School District! - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
101 Hodgeville Road
101 Hodgeville Rd, Port Wentworth, GA
2 Bedrooms
$900
940 sqft
This spacious 2 bed/1 bath apartment has a light filled open floor plan with large living area open to kitchen. Rent includes water/sewer/trash service. Has washer/dryer and shared fenced in backyard.
Results within 10 miles of Rincon
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
$
114 Units Available
Aventon Park West
2080 Benton Boulevard, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$965
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1233 sqft
Tucked within twelve gorgeous acres of protected wetlands and just minutes from the vibrant streets of downtown Savannah is where you'll find your brand new home at Aventon Park West.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
17 Units Available
Capital Crest at Godley Station
1565 Benton Boulevard, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,013
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,228
1415 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated, picturesque community nestled among the trees with incredible lake views, just minutes from historic Downtown Savannah. Contemporary apartment homes loaded with modern luxuries, including stainless steel appliances, wine racks and high ceilings.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
19 Units Available
Parkside at the Highlands
2170 Benton Blvd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$905
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1378 sqft
A charming community with lots of access to Savannah's best amenities. On-site amenities include a large resort-like pool with sundeck. Apartments feature designer flooring, top appliances, and spacious layouts.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
42 Units Available
Adara at Godley Station
101 Spring Lakes Dr, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,049
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,518
1489 sqft
Brand new one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments have spacious, open designs, walk-in closets, high ceilings and private patios. Community has a clubhouse, fitness center with yoga and spin rooms and a lounge.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
16 Units Available
Latitude at Godley Station
1502 Benton Blvd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$932
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1212 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,406
1479 sqft
Conveniently located in the up and coming Pooler district, the Latitude at Godley Station is ready to welcome you home to Savannah with a full assortment of one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes for rent.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
22 Units Available
Durham Park
100 Durham Park Way, Pooler, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
1374 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1540 sqft
Luxury community near Godley Station. Modern apartments featuring hardwood floor, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Just off I-95 and I-16. On-site pool, grilling area and gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:07pm
10 Units Available
Carlyle at Godley Station
385 Godley Station Blvd, Pooler, GA
1 Bedroom
$930
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$950
1413 sqft
Designed to provide a resort-style living. On-site sundeck with pool. Larger homes with an open floor plan. Garden-style apartments in a gated community. Bark park, media center, and playground on site. Short-term leases available.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:50pm
$
135 Units Available
The Meadows
702 East Hwy 80, Bloomingdale, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1044 sqft
The Meadows Apartments community provides comfort at an affordable price. Our on-site management and maintenance team are key to ensuring that our tenants are provided with the quality service they deserve.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
23 Units Available
Villas at Park Avenue
260 Park Ave, Pooler, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1445 sqft
Upscale apartments featuring gourmet kitchens, large outdoor patios and private entrances. Available attached garages. Minutes from I-95 and the airport. Clubhouse, fitness room and resort-style pool.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Contact for Availability
Cottages at Emerald Cove
100 Shellbark Way, Savannah, GA
Studio
$1,009
656 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,119
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1220 sqft
The Cottages at Emerald Cove offers a new style of apartment living with a flawless blend of designer inspired interiors in a gorgeous low country setting with easy access to upscale shopping, dining, outlet malls and recreation.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
54 Ashleigh Ln
54 Ashleigh Lane, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1024 sqft
Available May 7th - Updated Townhome located in Godley Park gated community. Freshly painted with new carpet and new stainless appliances. Two bedrooms located upstairs both with full baths. Powder room/half bath located downstairs.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
137 Tupelo Way
137 Tupelo Way, Guyton, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,650
2340 sqft
137 Tupelo Way Available 06/19/20 Available June 19 - This 5 Bedroom floor plan is versatile enough for the whole family and more!! Equipped with Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops and a Large Kitchen Island.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
212 Willow Point Lane
212 Willow Point Lane, Savannah, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2045 sqft
212 Willow Point Lane * Pooler GA * $1800/month - 4 bedrooms plus 2 full baths. Split floor plan. Corner lot. Large master bedroom. Arched doorways. Formal dining room. Family room with fireplace and high ceilings.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
220 Durham Park Way
220 Durham Park Way, Pooler, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1976 sqft
220 Durham Park Way Pooler Georgia 31322 - 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 bath townhome featuring tile floors, kitchen w/ breakfast bar that opens to large family room with enclosed sunroom, dining area & a private one car garage. Gated community.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
115 Commonwealth Ave
115 Commonwealth Avenue, Port Wentworth, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,275
1704 sqft
Four Bedroom Home in Port Wentworth - Four bedroom home in Port Wentworth, GA. Features detached garage, closed-in front porch, and living/dining combo.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7 Crystal Lake Dr
7 Crystal Lake Drive, Savannah, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,385
1585 sqft
Four Bedroom Home with Garage in Pooler - Four bedroom home in Spring Lake subdivision in Pooler, GA. Features attached two-car garage and fence-in yard, four bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and large living room with fireplace.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4052 S Highway 119
4052 GA Highway 119 S, Effingham County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1364 sqft
Guyton Two Bedroom with Bonus Room - Two bedroom home in Guyton with bonus room and storage. Features open back yard, back patio with sliding doors, and separate oven and cooktop.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Rincon, GA

Finding an apartment in Rincon that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

