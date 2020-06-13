Apartment List
121 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Port Wentworth, GA

Finding an apartment in Port Wentworth that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringin... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:18pm
$
33 Units Available
The Columns at Coldbrook Station
501 Old Richmond Road, Port Wentworth, GA
1 Bedroom
$930
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,255
1461 sqft
The Columns at Coldbrook Station is where you will find pure, simple luxury in the heart of Port Wentworth Georgia.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:52am
$
Contact for Availability
Ardmore at Rice Hope
1332 Mulberry Blvd, Port Wentworth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,075
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1332 sqft
BRAND NEW APARTMENT HOMES... NOW OPEN! Find your new home today! Welcome to Ardmore at Rice Hope! Our Port Wentworth Apartments for rent have everything you need when looking for a home.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
115 Commonwealth Ave
115 Commonwealth Avenue, Port Wentworth, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,275
1704 sqft
Four Bedroom Home in Port Wentworth - Four bedroom home in Port Wentworth, GA. Features detached garage, closed-in front porch, and living/dining combo.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
43 Warren Dr
43 Warren Drive, Port Wentworth, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1308 sqft
**Available in May** Close to Gulfstream- Port Wentworth- 3 Br Home - 43 WARREN DRIVE - PORT WENTWORTH This Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home features: - Separate living room with fireplace - Separate den - Large screened porch across the rear of

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
101 Hodgeville Road
101 Hodgeville Rd, Port Wentworth, GA
2 Bedrooms
$900
940 sqft
This spacious 2 bed/1 bath apartment has a light filled open floor plan with large living area open to kitchen. Rent includes water/sewer/trash service. Has washer/dryer and shared fenced in backyard.
Results within 1 mile of Port Wentworth
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
$
114 Units Available
Aventon Park West
2080 Benton Boulevard, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$965
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1233 sqft
Tucked within twelve gorgeous acres of protected wetlands and just minutes from the vibrant streets of downtown Savannah is where you'll find your brand new home at Aventon Park West.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
19 Units Available
Parkside at the Highlands
2170 Benton Blvd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$905
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1378 sqft
A charming community with lots of access to Savannah's best amenities. On-site amenities include a large resort-like pool with sundeck. Apartments feature designer flooring, top appliances, and spacious layouts.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
42 Units Available
Adara at Godley Station
101 Spring Lakes Dr, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,049
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,518
1489 sqft
Brand new one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments have spacious, open designs, walk-in closets, high ceilings and private patios. Community has a clubhouse, fitness center with yoga and spin rooms and a lounge.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Contact for Availability
Cottages at Emerald Cove
100 Shellbark Way, Savannah, GA
Studio
$1,009
656 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,119
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1220 sqft
The Cottages at Emerald Cove offers a new style of apartment living with a flawless blend of designer inspired interiors in a gorgeous low country setting with easy access to upscale shopping, dining, outlet malls and recreation.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
54 Ashleigh Ln
54 Ashleigh Lane, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1024 sqft
Available May 7th - Updated Townhome located in Godley Park gated community. Freshly painted with new carpet and new stainless appliances. Two bedrooms located upstairs both with full baths. Powder room/half bath located downstairs.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
212 Willow Point Lane
212 Willow Point Lane, Savannah, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2045 sqft
212 Willow Point Lane * Pooler GA * $1800/month - 4 bedrooms plus 2 full baths. Split floor plan. Corner lot. Large master bedroom. Arched doorways. Formal dining room. Family room with fireplace and high ceilings.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
61 Fairgreen Street
61 Fairgreen Street, Savannah, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1702 sqft
61 Fairgreen Street - 61 Fairgreen Street - Kenealy Available 07/17/20 *Coming Soon* 61 Fairgreen St in Savannah, just north of Pooler - SPACIOUS AND BEAUTIFUL end-unit townhome with 4 Bedrooms, 3.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
38 Ashleigh Lane
38 Ashleigh Lane, Savannah, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,435
1718 sqft
38 Ashleigh lane Savannah, GA 31407 End Unit Townhome! Located In Godley Park! Gated Community! Four Bedrooms! 3 1/2 Baths! Open Concept Floorplan! Kitchen Has Breakfast Bar! Kitchen Appliances Include Fridge, Microwave, Dishwasher, Stove and

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
10 Bushwood Drive
10 Bushwood Drive, Savannah, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2450 sqft
Spacious, 3 Story home ready for move in. Formal Living & Dining Spaces, Kitchen with breakfast bar and breakfast area over looking the Family Room with Fireplace all on the main level.

1 of 22

Last updated July 17 at 10:30pm
1 Unit Available
112 Orkney Road
112 Orkney Rd, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1415 sqft
By Lamar Smith Homes. Available for immediate occupancy!! This gorgeous new construction townhome features 1415 sq. ft. of living space with luxury plank vinyl flooring, blinds and attached garage.
Results within 5 miles of Port Wentworth
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
17 Units Available
Capital Crest at Godley Station
1565 Benton Boulevard, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,013
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,228
1415 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated, picturesque community nestled among the trees with incredible lake views, just minutes from historic Downtown Savannah. Contemporary apartment homes loaded with modern luxuries, including stainless steel appliances, wine racks and high ceilings.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
2 Units Available
Kessler Point Apartment Homes
901 Kessler Ct, Garden City, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,060
1115 sqft
Welcome to our apartments in Garden City, GA! When you call Kessler Point home, you’ll quickly come to love the natural wooded environment surrounding these Georgia apartments.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
4 Units Available
Azure Cove
1326 US Highway 80 W, Garden City, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$995
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Join us at our Garden City, GA apartments for rent! Azure Cove offers a newly-renovated coastal getaway just minutes from downtown Savannah, providing that everday vacation vibe you've been looking for.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:21pm
$
34 Units Available
Panther Effingham Parc Apartments
617 Towne Park Drive, Rincon, GA
Studio
$863
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,104
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
986 sqft
Convenient to Rincon South Shopping Center and Mill Creek Center, this community offers residents a clubhouse, 24-hour fitness center, pet spa and on-site laundry. Apartments can be furnished and offer granite countertops and screened patios.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
16 Units Available
Latitude at Godley Station
1502 Benton Blvd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$932
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1212 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,406
1479 sqft
Conveniently located in the up and coming Pooler district, the Latitude at Godley Station is ready to welcome you home to Savannah with a full assortment of one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes for rent.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
22 Units Available
Durham Park
100 Durham Park Way, Pooler, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
1374 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1540 sqft
Luxury community near Godley Station. Modern apartments featuring hardwood floor, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Just off I-95 and I-16. On-site pool, grilling area and gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 10:45pm
$
Chatham Parkway
30 Units Available
Walden at Chatham Center
100 Walden Ln, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$952
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,377
1385 sqft
Luxurious units with stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Complex boasts clubhouse, coffee bar, business center and putting green. Dog park on-site. Proximity to I-16 and I-516 great for commuters. Minutes from Savannah/Hilton Head Airport.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
6 Units Available
The Arbors
4035 Kessler Ave, Garden City, GA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1295 sqft
Check out our Garden City, GA apartments for rent! The Arbors is designed with your comfort and enjoyment in mind. Check out these stunning photos to see for yourself.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:07pm
10 Units Available
Carlyle at Godley Station
385 Godley Station Blvd, Pooler, GA
1 Bedroom
$930
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$950
1413 sqft
Designed to provide a resort-style living. On-site sundeck with pool. Larger homes with an open floor plan. Garden-style apartments in a gated community. Bark park, media center, and playground on site. Short-term leases available.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Port Wentworth, GA

Finding an apartment in Port Wentworth that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

