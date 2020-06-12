20 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Statesboro, GA

Apartment List
1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
206 BoniLane Drive #112
206 Bonielane Dr, Statesboro, GA
2 Bedrooms
$900
992 sqft
206 BoniLane Drive #112 Available 07/15/20 206 BoniLane Drive #112 - Located in BoniLane Cove! All LVP flooring throughout, grey paint, stainless appliances and pet friendly! Washer and dryer included.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
101 1/2 Catherine Ave
101 1/2 Catherine Ave, Statesboro, GA
2 Bedrooms
$700
101 1/2 Catherine Ave Available 08/04/20 2/1 apt for $700/m - 2 bed/1 bath apt Available Fall (RLNE5781037)

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
37 Somerset Townhouses
37 Somerset, Statesboro, GA
2 Bedrooms
$800
1108 sqft
37 Somerset Townhouses Available 08/04/20 2/2 condo for $800/m - Family/Professional No Pets Allowed (RLNE5764184)

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
330 Donaldson St
330 Donaldson Street, Statesboro, GA
2 Bedrooms
$700
928 sqft
330 Donaldson St Available 08/04/20 Family/Professional 2 bed/1 bath - Family/Professional 2 bed/1 bath in quiet neighborhood, $700/m Fenced yard Available August (RLNE5762100)

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
171 Valley Road
171 Valley Road, Statesboro, GA
2 Bedrooms
$725
977 sqft
2/1 condo for $725/m - Family/Professional 2 bed/1 bath $725 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5760702)

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
100 Lanier Dr. Apt. 33 Plantation Villas
100 Lanier Drive, Statesboro, GA
2 Bedrooms
$550
825 sqft
100 Lanier Dr. Apt. 33 Plantation Villas Available 08/04/20 2/1 apt for $550/m - Family/Professional, Student, Fall 2/1, $550 (RLNE5760735)

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
140 Lanier Dr. Apt 31 Stadium Walk
140 26 Lanier Dr, Statesboro, GA
2 Bedrooms
$550
825 sqft
140 Lanier Dr. Apt 31 Stadium Walk Available 08/04/20 Family/Professional OR Student - Family/Professional, Student 2 bed/1 bath in Stadium Walk $550/m Available August 2020 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5760728)

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
312 S. Zetterower Ave. #2
312 South Zetterower Avenue, Statesboro, GA
2 Bedrooms
$650
928 sqft
312 S. Zetterower Avenue - Located close to town and the Georgia Southern campus. Pet friendly! Call today for a showing 912-489-4432 (RLNE5738135)

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
221 Sunview Drive
221 Sunview Drive, Statesboro, GA
2 Bedrooms
$900
1118 sqft
221 Sunview Drive Available 07/13/20 221 Sunview Drive - Great unit located in Cobblestone Place. 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a small fenced-in backyard. *Pictures are of 231 Sunview but the floorplan is the same. *finishes may differ.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
140 Lanier Drive #30
140 92 Lanier Dr, Statesboro, GA
2 Bedrooms
$675
825 sqft
140 Lanier Drive #30 Available 07/10/20 140 Lanier Drive #30 (Stadium Walk #30) - Beautiful updated unit located in Stadium Walk! Brand new appliances, wood-like vinyl floors throughout, grey interior paint and custom island/bar in kitchen! No pets!

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
205 Sunview Drive
205 Sunview Drive, Statesboro, GA
2 Bedrooms
$900
1118 sqft
205 Sunview Drive Available 07/15/20 205 Sunview Drive - Located in Cobblestone Place, great and quiet area! Small fenced-in back yard and covered patio area! This unit is also a corner unit! Call today for a showing! (RLNE2205288)

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
161 Valley Rd
161 Valley Road, Statesboro, GA
2 Bedrooms
$595
846 sqft
2 bedroom/1 bath townhome available in Lester Rd. Condominiums. Call our office for a personal tour! Available September 2020!

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
306 Granade St
306 Granade Street, Statesboro, GA
2 Bedrooms
$700
1574 sqft
Two bedroom, 1 bath duplex for rent on quiet street near Downtown Statesboro. Washer and Dryer included. No pets allowed. Available around first day of July.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
324 North Main St
324 North Main Street, Statesboro, GA
2 Bedrooms
$675
825 sqft
JUST RENOVATED BEAUTIFUL 2 BR 1 BATH APARTMENT CENTRAL HEAT AND AIR, GREAT LOCATION WASHER AND DRYER PROVIDED. AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY CALL AGENT FOR MORE DETAILS NO PETS

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
230 Lanier Dr
230 Lanier Road, Statesboro, GA
2 Bedrooms
$550
825 sqft
2 Bedroom/2 Bath apartment in Park Place complex. Close to GSU. Available Now!. Call our office today for more information.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
120 Valley Rd
120 Valley Road, Statesboro, GA
2 Bedrooms
$650
1134 sqft
Nice 2 bed / 2 bath condo located in Statesboro!! Close to schools and minutes from malls and shopping!! Call or come by our office for more details!! Available July 5th!!

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
1 Unit Available
4 Southern Court
4 Southern Ct, Statesboro, GA
2 Bedrooms
$600
725 sqft
4 Southern Court is a conveniently located apartment on the campus of GSU. This 2 bed 1 bath with a bonus room and is pet friendly with restriction and pet fees are required.
Results within 5 miles of Statesboro

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1844 Mill Creek Road
1844 Mill Creek Rd, Bulloch County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$600
1844 Mill Creek Road Available 07/24/20 1844 Mill Creek Road - Stand-alone home located off on Mill Creek Road. No pets! No Pets Allowed (RLNE3331613)

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
4325 Country Club Rd
4325 Country Club Rd, Bulloch County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$725
2800 sqft
Available Ealry August 2020! 2 Bedroom/1.5 Bath townhouse in a great quiet neighborhood! Call today to schedule a tour!

1 of 12

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
301 Palm Ave
301 Palm Avenue, Bulloch County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$900
1220 sqft
Incredible 2 bedroom 2 bath townhome available Fall 2020 in The Hammocks. You'll enjoy living on a quiet friendly cul-de-sac in this well maintained and upscale neighborhood.

