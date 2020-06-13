157 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Pooler, GA
1 of 46
1 of 17
1 of 7
1 of 23
1 of 32
1 of 25
1 of 9
1 of 11
1 of 19
1 of 1
1 of 10
1 of 21
1 of 18
1 of 14
1 of 15
1 of 18
1 of 19
1 of 1
1 of 26
1 of 7
1 of 19
1 of 32
1 of 15
1 of 14
“Savannah is so beautiful that the dead never truly depart.” (- James Caskey)
The coolest thing about Pooler, Georgia, besides the fact that it is far more affordable than living in Savannah proper, is that it has seen remarkable explosive growth. In 2010, the US Census noted a population of 19,140 people, but in 2000, only 6,239 people lived here and, as of 2012, it has grown to 20,598. So, if you want to rent an apartment where everything is happening and people growing and developing their hometown, you'll want to check out Pooler. See more
Finding an apartment in Pooler that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.