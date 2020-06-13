Apartment List
/
GA
/
richmond hill
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:33 PM

73 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Richmond Hill, GA

Finding an apartment in Richmond Hill that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
22 Units Available
Latitude at Richmond Hill
401 Buckeye Dr, Richmond Hill, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,024
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
LUXURY APARTMENTS near Savannah, GA! Welcome to Latitude at Richmond Hill, where we've carefully combined the comforts and convenience of home with stylish and modern touches.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
235 Red Oak Drive
235 Red Oak Dr, Richmond Hill, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,775
2312 sqft
235 Red Oak Drive Available 08/07/20 Available August 7th!!! $1775 a month - Two-story home with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths & bonus room. Large kitchen with island, pantry and dinette area. Master bedroom is downstairs with large walk-in closet.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
252 Flint Creek Drive
252 Flint Creek Dr, Richmond Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1700 sqft
252 Flint Creek Drive Available 06/26/20 *Coming Soon* 252 Flint Creek Drive in Mulberry subdivision, Richmond Hill - Beautiful all brick, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a fireplace. Beautiful fenced back yard.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
190 Scarlett Lane
190 Scarlett Ln, Richmond Hill, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,760
2154 sqft
190 Scarlett Lane Available 06/29/20 *Coming Soon* 190 Scarlett Lane - Great 4 Bedrooms, 2.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
645 Summer Hill Way
645 Summer Hill Way, Richmond Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1782 sqft
- (RLNE2414263)

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
70 Waverly Ln.
70 Waverly Ln, Richmond Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2101 sqft
70 Waverly Ln. Available 07/01/20 BEAUTIFUL AND SPACIOUS 3/2 WITH MANY COMMUNITY AMENITIES. - Open floor 2 story floor plan with all the bedrooms on the 2nd floor. Wood flooring, kitchen with island and master suite offers a sitting room.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
130 Shady Hill Circle
130 Shady Hill Cir, Richmond Hill, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,900
2616 sqft
130 Shady Hill Circle Available 07/07/20 130 Shady Hill Cirlce * Richmond Hill, GA $1900/month - Beautiful 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with formal dining room, great room and family room with fireplace. Master on main. Wood floors downstairs.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
52 Lonnie Drive
52 Lonnie Dr, Richmond Hill, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2434 sqft
52 Lonnie Drive Available 07/07/20 52 Lonnie Drive * Richmond Hill GA * $1950 - Executive home w/ 4 BR plus loft & 2.5BA. Greatroom w/ fireplace. Kitchen w/ breakfast bar & stainless appliances & large breakfast area. Master BR upstairs.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
153 Hall Street
153 Hall St, Richmond Hill, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1895 sqft
153 Hall Street Available 07/07/20 153 Hall Street ***Available July 7th or Sooner*** - All brick home with 4 Bedrooms & 2 full baths with privacy fenced yard.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
62 Shady Hill Circle
62 Shady Hill Cir, Richmond Hill, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1727 sqft
62 Shady Hill Circle Available 07/22/20 Mainstreet Subdivision Richmond Hill - Four bedroom, 2.5 bath home located in an ideal community very close to Richmond Hill's great schools.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
276 Piercefield Drive
276 Piercefield Dr, Richmond Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1440 sqft
Available June 8th!!! $1300 a month!!! - Gorgeous home in Richmond Hill most convenient neighborhood. Home is close to schools, shopping, and I-95. Beautiful kitchen and appliances, partially fenced yard. Fireplace located in the family room.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
254 Magnolia Street
254 Magnolia St, Richmond Hill, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
900 sqft
Available 07/09/20 Month to Month Fully Furnished All Utilities - great as you transition in or out of town. Pet Friendly! About Poppy Place - Short Term Rental Fully Furnished This is a two bedroom, one bath home located in Richmond Hill, GA.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
110 Richmond Walk
110 Richmond Walk Dr, Richmond Hill, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
2629 sqft
110 Richmond Walk Available 07/02/20 *Coming Soon* 110 Richmond Walk - Beautiful 5 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom home in Richmond Hill! Very open floor plan with the kitchen overlooking the family room. Also has a formal dining room.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
75 Golden Rod Loop
75 Golden Rod Loop, Richmond Hill, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2054 sqft
75 Golden rod Loop Rent - $2150 Executive home in Richmond Hill! Community has Swimming Pool and Playground! Close to Schools, Recreation Center, Shopping and I95! Cottage Style Home has All The Bells and Whistles! Open Concept Floor Plan!

1 of 10

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
183 Landing Way
183 Landing Way, Richmond Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1700 sqft
"Now Available" 183 Landing Way - Cottage style living in Richmond Hill! This beautiful home has a lovely front porch, hardwood floors in the living room, tile in the kitchen, carpets in bedrooms.

1 of 30

Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
307 Robinson Loop
307 Robinson Loop, Richmond Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1400 sqft
This home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. It is set on a large, private lot in a beautiful neighborhood in the center of Richmond Hill. This home has a large, detached garage and also a single car car port. The neighborhood is quiet and well kept.

1 of 13

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
45 Osprey Dr
45 Osprey Dr, Richmond Hill, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1170 sqft
Two Bedroom House in Richmond Hill - Two bedroom, one bathroom house in Richmond Hill. Features bonus room, dine-in kitchen, and fenced-in back yard with view of lake.

1 of 21

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
43 Steven Street
43 Steven St, Richmond Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1375 sqft
Large Fenced Corner Lot in Richmond Place Subdivision - Location, Location, Location!! 1 story living in this rare rental opportunity! 3 bed/2 bath split plan located in the highly sought after subdivision of Richmond Place.

1 of 6

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
32 Port Drive
32 Port Dr, Richmond Hill, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1361 sqft
"Now Available" 32 Port Drive - Great deal in Richmond Hill! 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bathroom home. Fireplace in the living room, 1 car garage, fenced backyard, and a sunroom. New paint throughout and new carpet in bedrooms and dining room. Pets negotiable.

1 of 12

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
81 Jack Snipe Court
81 Jack Snipe Ct E, Richmond Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1000 sqft
81 Jack Snipe Court Available 04/06/20 *Coming Soon* - 81 Jack Snipe Court - Great house in Piercefield Forest! All brick 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home with a nice shady yard. Pets negotiable. More information on Pet Policy available at: http://www.
Results within 5 miles of Richmond Hill
Verified

1 of 100

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
13 Units Available
The Place at Georgetown
450 Al Henderson Blvd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$930
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1282 sqft
Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! The irresistible charm of southern coastal living is yours at The Links at Georgetown and The Place at Georgetown.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
12 Units Available
The Links at Georgetown
450 Al Henderson Blvd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$930
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
High-quality features include gourmet kitchens, fireplaces, air conditioning, garden tubs, and walk-in wardrobes. Enjoy the fire pit, pool, and outdoor grill area. Close to Historic Downtown Savannah with links to I-95 and I-16.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
$
10 Units Available
Georgetown Crossing Apartment Homes
1015 King George Blvd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$975
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,007
1132 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Georgetown Crossing Apartment Homes in Savannah. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
3 Units Available
Bradley Pointe Apartments
1355 Bradley Blvd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,054
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1079 sqft
Exceptional Features, Exceptional Value! Located in Savannah, Georgia, Bradley Pointe Apartments offers easy access to I-95 and is just minutes away from COASTAL GEORGIA BOTANICAL GARDENS, the cobblestone streets of beautiful HISTORIC DOWNTOWN
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Richmond Hill, GA

Finding an apartment in Richmond Hill that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Richmond Hill 1 BedroomsRichmond Hill 2 BedroomsRichmond Hill 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRichmond Hill 3 BedroomsRichmond Hill Apartments with Balcony
Richmond Hill Apartments with GarageRichmond Hill Apartments with GymRichmond Hill Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRichmond Hill Apartments with Parking
Richmond Hill Apartments with PoolRichmond Hill Apartments with Washer-DryerRichmond Hill Dog Friendly ApartmentsRichmond Hill Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Savannah, GAPooler, GABrunswick, GABluffton, SCBeaufort, SCHilton Head Island, SCGarden City, GAGeorgetown, GAWilmington Island, GA
Port Wentworth, GARincon, GAWhitemarsh Island, GALaurel Bay, SCRidgeland, SCHardeeville, SCBloomingdale, GAThunderbolt, GA
Dock Junction, GAHinesville, GAMidway, GASt. Simons, GAStatesboro, GASkidaway Island, GACountry Club Estates, GAPort Royal, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

College of Coastal GeorgiaSavannah College of Art and Design
Savannah State UniversityUniversity of South Carolina-Beaufort
Armstrong State University